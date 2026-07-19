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Glitz, gold and global beats: World Cup 2026 Final opens with spectacular MetLife stadium show with Post Malone and IShowSpeed

MetLife Stadium transforms into concert arena for Spain–Argentina showdown

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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IShowSpeed performs during the closing ceremony before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
IShowSpeed performs during the closing ceremony before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
AFP-LARS BARON

Before Spain and Argentina could battle it out for football's biggest prize, FIFA made sure the entertainment came out swinging.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final kicked off with a glitzy, unapologetically American closing ceremony that transformed New York New Jersey Stadium into a pulsating concert arena dripping in gold, black and larger-than-life spectacle.

Dozens of performers stormed the pitch as thunderous drumlines echoed through the stadium. Dancers dressed in shimmering gold, black and white moved in hypnotic concentric circles, while cheerleaders, flag bearers and neon-clad performers turned the football pitch into a dazzling stage worthy of a Super Bowl halftime show.

Towering visuals of the Statue of Liberty and the Empire State Building paid tribute to the host region as fans were urged to throw their hands in the air, wave their flags and soak in the party atmosphere. Blue FIFA branding popped against the sea of gold, giving the ceremony a distinctly glitzy edge.

Internet sensation IShowSpeed was among the first stars to ignite the crowd, bringing his trademark chaotic energy to football's biggest stage. The YouTube superstar bounced across the stage as drummers pounded away and dancers kept the adrenaline pumping.

Then came Post Malone, who dialled up the swagger in jeans and cowboy hat. His chart-topping hits, paired with booming percussion and dazzling visuals, had the stadium singing along as kick-off edged closer.

Not to be outdone, Swae Lee stepped in to keep the momentum alive, adding another dose of star power to an opening ceremony that felt more like a music festival than a football warm-up.

It was bold. It was loud. It was unapologetically over the top. And if FIFA wanted to remind the world that the World Cup final is as much a global entertainment event as it is a football match, mission accomplished.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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