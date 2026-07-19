MetLife Stadium transforms into concert arena for Spain–Argentina showdown
Before Spain and Argentina could battle it out for football's biggest prize, FIFA made sure the entertainment came out swinging.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 final kicked off with a glitzy, unapologetically American closing ceremony that transformed New York New Jersey Stadium into a pulsating concert arena dripping in gold, black and larger-than-life spectacle.
Dozens of performers stormed the pitch as thunderous drumlines echoed through the stadium. Dancers dressed in shimmering gold, black and white moved in hypnotic concentric circles, while cheerleaders, flag bearers and neon-clad performers turned the football pitch into a dazzling stage worthy of a Super Bowl halftime show.
Towering visuals of the Statue of Liberty and the Empire State Building paid tribute to the host region as fans were urged to throw their hands in the air, wave their flags and soak in the party atmosphere. Blue FIFA branding popped against the sea of gold, giving the ceremony a distinctly glitzy edge.
Internet sensation IShowSpeed was among the first stars to ignite the crowd, bringing his trademark chaotic energy to football's biggest stage. The YouTube superstar bounced across the stage as drummers pounded away and dancers kept the adrenaline pumping.
Then came Post Malone, who dialled up the swagger in jeans and cowboy hat. His chart-topping hits, paired with booming percussion and dazzling visuals, had the stadium singing along as kick-off edged closer.
Not to be outdone, Swae Lee stepped in to keep the momentum alive, adding another dose of star power to an opening ceremony that felt more like a music festival than a football warm-up.
It was bold. It was loud. It was unapologetically over the top. And if FIFA wanted to remind the world that the World Cup final is as much a global entertainment event as it is a football match, mission accomplished.