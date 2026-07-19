Your guide to the star-packed World Cup final show, from kickoff to curtain call
Dubai: For a minute, I thought I was reading the script of a big-budget Bollywood blockbuster.
Justin Bieber. Madonna. Shakira. BTS. Tom Cruise. Post Malone. Robbie Williams. Throw in a World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, and you've got enough star power, drama and spectacle to fill a three-hour masala entertainer.
Turns out, it's FIFA's biggest night.
For the first time in World Cup history, the final is getting the full Super Bowl treatment, complete with a blockbuster half-time show and a celebrity-packed closing ceremony. So, whether you're here for the football, the music or simply the chaos of seeing some of the world's biggest stars under one roof, here's how to make the most of tonight's show.
The football may be the main event, but the entertainment starts much earlier. The closing ceremony begins around 90 minutes before the match, so logging in just before kick-off means you'll miss half the spectacle. So get ready to log in at 9.30pm UAE time via the TOD streaming platform.
Think less "formal ceremony" and more "mini music festival."
The pre-match show features Post Malone, Robbie Williams, Laura Pausini and Nicole Scherzinger, while internet personality IShowSpeed and Hollywood icon Tom Cruise are expected to make guest appearances. Jennifer Hudson will perform the US national anthem before the teams take the field.
Tonight is not the night for a snack run. FIFA is staging its first-ever Super Bowl-style half-time show, turning the traditional break into an 11-minute entertainment spectacular that's expected to attract hundreds of millions of viewers.
Curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, the half-time show brings together artists from across generations and genres. The performers include Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, BTS, Nigerian superstar Burna Boy and renowned Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel. Even Sesame Street and The Muppets will join the party, proving this really is a show for everyone.
The music comes with a purpose. The half-time show supports the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise $100 million to help expand access to quality education and football programmes for children around the world.
Depending on where you're watching, you may not see every performance live. Some broadcasters traditionally use the half-time break for football analysis instead of showing the concert in full, while others may make it available on their digital platforms. A quick check before kick-off could save you from missing your favourite artist.
Although the performance itself is expected to last about 11 minutes, extra time will be needed to build and dismantle the stage. Previous FIFA events featuring similar entertainment have stretched the interval beyond the usual 15 minutes, so expect a slightly longer break before the second half gets underway.
This isn't just another final. It's the first time FIFA has transformed its showpiece match into a global entertainment event on this scale. Whether you're cheering for Spain, backing Argentina or simply waiting for Justin Bieber to take the stage, tonight promises to be one of the most memorable World Cup finals yet.
Football may decide who lifts the trophy—but the entertainment is determined to steal a little of the spotlight.