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2026 FIFA World Cup final: Shakira, BTS and more to light up halftime show — UAE timings and how to watch

FIFA World Cup Final 2026: Here's how to watch from the UAE.

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
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BTS will perform at the halftime show.
BTS will perform at the halftime show.

And you thought the FIFA World Cup final is only about football?

Before the 2026 champions lift the trophy, New York New Jersey Stadium is set to become one giant entertainment stage, with music stars, celebrity appearances, cultural performances and the tournament’s first-ever halftime show.

The final kicks off at 11pm, but fans will not have to wait until then for the show to begin. The closing ceremony is scheduled for around 9:30pm, approximately 90 minutes before kick-off, and will celebrate the journey of 48 teams across the United States, Canada and Mexico, as well as 16 host cities.

2026 World Cup final UAE timings

  • Closing ceremony: Around 9:30pm UAE time

  • Kick-off: 11pm UAE time

  • Halftime show: Approximately 11:45pm to midnight UAE time, with the 20-minute performance potentially running beyond midnight depending on first-half stoppage time.

Final halftime show quick facts

  • Co-headliners: Shakira, Madonna, BTS and Justin Bieber

  • Creative curator: Chris Martin of Coldplay

  • Special guests: Beloved characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets

  • The cause: The concert benefits the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, a charitable drive targeting $100 million to improve youth education and soccer access globally.

How and where to tune in

Fans have a few easy ways to catch the action, starting with the most traditional route: a beIN SPORTS satellite subscription, which brings dedicated World Cup channels straight to your TV for a classic, big-screen viewing experience.

Prefer watching on the go? beIN CONNECT streams live matches across mobile, laptop, and smart TV devices, so you can stay in the game wherever you are.

And for a more flexible, standalone option, TOD by beIN has quickly become a fan favourite, offering full coverage without the need for a satellite package.

2026 World Cup final performers and celebrity appearances

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final is assembling a lineup so star-studded, the footballers may want to arrive early for a good view.

From Grammy-nominated rappers and EGOT winners to Korean stars, legendary performers and even some familiar faces from Sesame Street, the final weekend is shaping up to be a fever dream.

Post Malone — closing ceremony headliner

Leading the pre-match celebrations is Grammy-nominated rapper and singer Post Malone, who will headline the closing ceremony before the final gets underway.

Jennifer Hudson — national anthem performer

EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson will lend her powerhouse vocals to the national anthem before kick-off. No pressure, then.

Justin Bieber — halftime show performer

Pop superstar Justin Bieber is joining FIFA’s first-ever World Cup final halftime show, bringing plenty of global pop-star power to football’s biggest stage.

Madonna — halftime show performer

The Queen of Pop is coming to the World Cup final. Madonna is set to bring her legendary stage presence to the celebrations — and presumably make a dramatic entrance while doing so.

Shakira — halftime show performer

Shakira is returning to the FIFA World Cup stage. After giving the tournament one of its most iconic anthems with 2010’s “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)”, the singer is back for another World Cup-sized performance.

Burna Boy — halftime show performer

Nigerian superstar Burna Boy will also take the stage after appearing at the tournament’s opening ceremony alongside the official FIFA World Cup song, “Dai Dai”.

BTS — halftime show performer

And yes, the ARMY has a reason to tune in. BTS will bring its global superstar power to the halftime lineup, giving football’s biggest stage a serious K-pop upgrade.

Chris Martin and Coldplay — halftime show curators

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin will curate the historic halftime show, marking the first-ever World Cup final halftime performance. In other words, expect the spectacle to be turned all the way up.

Gustavo Dudamel — halftime show performer

Acclaimed Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel will add a classical twist to the star-packed lineup, proving that the halftime show is not sticking to just one musical genre.

PS 22 Chorus — Special performers

The PS 22 choir from Staten Island, New York, will join Coldplay for a special performance, adding a local touch to the global event.

Sesame Street characters — Special appearances

Fans can also expect appearances from beloved Sesame Street characters during the celebrations.

More celebrity appearances expected

The final weekend will also feature appearances from several entertainment personalities, including:

  • Tom Cruise

  • IShowSpeed

  • Robbie Williams

  • Nicole Scherzinger

  • Laura Pausini

FIFA has not confirmed the exact roles each celebrity will play.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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