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BTS at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final: UAE timings and how to watch

BTS will co-headline with Shakira and Madonna at FIFA World Cup 2026

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
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BTS is busy with their Arirang world tour.
BTS is busy with their Arirang world tour.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final is here, and after a gruelling journey of sorts, it's Spain vs Argentina. Who wins this showdown? And the question many Messi fans ask: How many goals will Messi score?

But the match itself is not the only thing generating buzz. The World Cup final is shaping up to be something of a football Coachella, with Shakira, Justin Bieber, Madonna and BTS among the stars set to take the stage during halftime, which, according to reports, could run a few minutes longer than the usual 15-minute break.

So, here is the question ARMYs really want answered: when exactly will BTS take the World Cup stage?

A blockbuster finale: where BTS will perform

FIFA had teased it with the tagline:

“The world’s biggest stage. An even bigger purpose.”

The show will also be creatively curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, adding yet another layer of stadium-sized emotion to the mix.

Here is the exact timing breakdown converted for the UAE (GST):

  • World Cup final kickoff: Sunday, July 19 at 11:00 PM GST

  • BTS halftime performance: Between 11:45 PM and 12:05 am.

How to watch BTS at the World Cup Final

There are two main ways to catch the moment when BTS finally takes the stage:

If you want the traditional big-match experience, beIN SPORTS will broadcast the World Cup with dedicated satellite channels for full stadium immersion.

Prefer something more flexible? beIN CONNECT will stream the matches and events across mobile, laptop, and smart TV—so you can watch BTS make history whether you’re at home, commuting, or strategically avoiding spoilers.

Final halftime show lineup at a glance

  • Co-headliners: BTS, Madonna, Shakira

  • Creative curator: Chris Martin (Coldplay)

  • Special guests: Sesame Street & The Muppets

  • Cause: FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, aiming to raise $100 million for youth education and global football access

So while Shakira opened the tournament with fire, BTS closes it with fireworks.

How much time will BTS get?

FIFA has yet to reveal exactly how the stage time will be divided between the performers. One thing is clear, though: squeezing this many global superstars into a traditional football halftime break is going to require some time management.

The great halftime countdown: 15 minutes, 20 minutes or a full-blown megamix?

Getting BTS, Shakira and an entire stadium-sized lineup onto the stage is proving to be a bigger logistical challenge than anyone may have anticipated. Here is where the battle for broadcast minutes currently stands:

The 15-minute rule: According to the International Football Association Board (IFAB), the halftime interval is capped at 15 minutes. A fairly tight window when you have an entire concert to squeeze in.

The 20-minute push: Reports from The Athletic suggest FIFA is planning a 20-minute halftime show to accommodate the expanded production. The catch? The referee would need to approve an unprecedented exception.

The 30-minute broadcast buffer: UK broadcasters are reportedly preparing for a 30-minute mid-game slot to make room for the extended performance, along with the mandatory match analysis.

And the guest list is not exactly helping the time crunch. Alongside BTS and the major pop stars, the show is expected to feature Burna Boy, acclaimed conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the PS22 student chorus and, in a plot twist nobody had on their football bingo card, characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets.

At this point, unless BTS plans to perform while sprinting alongside Messi, fans are understandably wondering how everyone is going to fit on one stage, and, more importantly, how long each act will actually get.

The setlist expectations

In 2022, Jungkook performed Dreamers at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The track was a very unusual mix of pop, Arabic music, and was also produced by Moroccan-Swedish hitmaker RedOne, who is known for his work with Lady Gaga.

And now its 2026, when the whole of BTS will perform at the final match’s halftime show in July. The setlist has not been announced, but we can always make our guesses. Will it be Butter? Dynamite? Or something entirely new? Given its BTS, we're always in for surprises.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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