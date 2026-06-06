BTS’s Arirang tour is in full swing as Asian cities open sales—here’s what to know
Light it up like dynamite indeed, that's what the ticketing wars felt like.
If you're planning to try for BTS tickets in the coming months, mark one lesson immediately: preparation starts long before ticketing day.
By late May, ARMY community groups were already sending reminders. Register for the Weverse ARMY Membership presale as early as possible. If you're trying for multiple cities, whether it's Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Taiwan, Manila or Hong Kong, you'll usually need to register for each city separately.
Treat this like pre-game prep:
Weverse ARMY Membership must be active and verified
Ticketing accounts (Live Nation or platform-specific) must be logged in
Membership number kept somewhere instantly accessible
Internet connection stable enough to survive emotional damage
If you are still searching for passwords at queue time, you are already losing.
Before this, my only attempt at trying to get any sort of tickets was for J-Hope’s, Hope on The Stage, and I couldn’t nab one in time, thinking they were all sold out (apparently the trick is to keep staying on the page and clicking, something sometimes does happen). I only got to attend, owing to the virtue of a good samaritan, who sent me a ticket for J-Hope.
This time, I flexed my muscles and thought I was ready. I could just swim, swim swim....except, I almost drowned in the first go, itself. whew.
For the Taiwan presale, I wasn't quick enough with my membership details. By the time I found the information I needed, the opportunity had slipped away.
For Singapore, I was more prepared, but not enough. Fortunately, a friend managed to secure a ticket after disappearing into ticketing mode for four intense minutes. Total concentration for the win.
Even seasoned fans slip up here:
Logging in late (a classic tragedy)
Not having membership number ready
Refreshing too aggressively and disrupting queue flow
Panic-exiting when queue numbers look impossible
Hesitating too long at seat selection
Ticketing rewards decisiveness, not hesitation.
If you didn't register on Weverse for the ARMY membership, that's alright too.
I was determined. I had lost the ARMY presales, but the actual presale and general still existed. I still lost the presale, but my failure was feeling less like a failure each time, and the next time, I managed to score one for my friend. Check the Klooks packages too, don't rule them out!
It’s not completely impossible as reels had me believe. It’s far from easy and fellow ARMYs, looking to Bangkok, Manila and Hong Kong (let’s all wish upon a star for a UAE concert), here’s what I learnt.
Have you registered? Double-check that you've registered for every city you're interested in.
Many ARMYs are buying tickets across multiple countries. Confirm the ticketing time in your local time zone well in advance.
You may not be able to enter the actual queue hours beforehand, but be online early. Make sure you're logged into platforms such as Live Nation or the official ticketing site, and verify that everything is working properly.
For some sales, many ARMYs were awake b y 4:30 awake. Yes, that's the commitment you need.
Seeing 50,000, 80,000 or even more people ahead of you can feel devastating. Stay in line anyway.
Many fans have secured tickets despite enormous queue positions because not everyone completes a purchase, some carts expire and additional inventory may become available.
This is probably the biggest lesson, as a seasoned ARMY told me. If you finally reach the seating map and most sections show 'unavailable,' don't assume it's over. Seats frequently reappear when payment attempts fail or reservations time out.
Refresh carefully if allowed, keep trying different sections and stay patient.
Ticketing can feel like a solo mission, but having friends in group chats sharing updates, tips and encouragement makes a huge difference. There were four of us waiting and trying to secure tickets, and one did get through, whew.
Sometimes they spot opportunities you miss. Sometimes they secure tickets for each other. Either way, community matters. You've got ARMY right behind you when you say so.
For ARMYs preparing for Bangkok, Manila, Hong Kong and any future dates still to come, don't lose hope too early.
Ticketing day may feel like a war, but it's rarely over in the first five minutes. Stay prepared, stay patient and keep clicking.