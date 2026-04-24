Run BTS is back: A guide to the series filled with pure joy, food and rules (if any)

Each episode stands on its own, with its own game, its own mini-drama, and its own breakdown of rules. That said, if you have seen older episodes, the payoff hits harder. You’ll recognise running gags, long-standing rivalries, and the subtle evolution of dynamics, like how quickly alliances crumble. You do need to know the joke behind 'Lachimolala', or why Suga might never team up again with RM and Jimin for a kitchen competition, especially after the duo dunked salt on their dish, instead of sugar. Or, you might need to see how the band takes on 'zombies'.