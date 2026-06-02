Tendulkar's proposed IPL rule changes could reshape T20 cricket forever

Legend urges scrapping Impact Player, flexible powerplays to aid bowlers
The IPL has increasingly become a graveyard for bowlers. Scores that once felt extraordinary are now routine, while even the world's best bowlers can finish a night wondering what more they could have done. Boundaries are flying, totals are soaring, and the balance between bat and ball appears more one sided than ever.
Sachin Tendulkar feels something needs to change.
Speaking at the ESPNcricinfo Awards, the Indian great laid out a series of suggestions that he believes could make the contest fairer again. His proposals range from scrapping the Impact Player rule to introducing a flexible powerplay and allowing teams to use their best bowler for an extra over.
Remove the Impact Player rule
Tendulkar believes the rule gives batting sides an additional advantage in a format that already favours batters.
Introduce a flexible powerplay
Keep the first four overs as the regular powerplay with only two fielders allowed outside the circle.
Allow the fielding captain to decide when to use the remaining two powerplay overs later in the innings.
During those two delayed overs, the fielding side would be allowed one extra fielder outside the ring (three instead of two), giving captains a genuine tactical weapon to restrict set batters.
Allow one bowler to bowl five overs
Increase the maximum quota for one bowler from four overs to five.
Give teams the chance to rely more heavily on their premier bowler during key moments.
Of all the recent IPL innovations, the Impact Player rule appears to be the one Tendulkar is most eager to see removed. Introduced ahead of the 2023 season, the rule allows teams to replace a player from the starting XI with one of five substitutes during a match.
For Tendulkar, the issue is straightforward. T20 cricket already gives batters plenty of advantages. Allowing teams to effectively add another specialist batter only widens the gap and makes life even tougher for bowlers.
His flexible powerplay idea could be one way of addressing that problem. Rather than using all six powerplay overs at the start of an innings, captains would have the freedom to hold back two overs and deploy them when they feel the match situation demands it. That could help fielding sides attack a set batter or slow momentum during a crucial phase of the innings.
Tendulkar also questioned why elite batters can influence a match for the full 20 overs while the best bowlers are restricted to four. Allowing one bowler an extra over, he argued, would ensure the game's premier bowlers remain central to the contest.
Whether the IPL adopts any of these ideas remains to be seen. But with the tournament increasingly becoming a graveyard for bowlers, Tendulkar's suggestions are likely to resonate with many players, captains and fans who feel the balance has drifted too far in favour of the bat.