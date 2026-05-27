97 off 29 balls, broke Gayle’s sixes record: Sachin says Sooryavanshi’s innings was spectacular

RR prodigy belts 12 sixes, powers record-breaking IPL season at 15
680 runs at a strike rate of 243 with an average of 45.3 across just 15 matches already sounds unreal. But what Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is doing in IPL 2026 is beyond anything cricket fans have seen before.
At just 15 years old, the Rajasthan Royals prodigy has completely redefined fearless batting and now even Sachin Tendulkar is in awe of him.
Reacting to Sooryavanshi’s sensational batting, Tendulkar wrote on X:
“Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat swing has been outstanding. What’s even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does.
That innings was nothing short of spectacular!”
And spectacular may honestly be an understatement.
Sooryavanshi scripted history during RR’s IPL 2026 Eliminator clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Mullanpur by breaking Chris Gayle’s long standing record for the most sixes in a single IPL season.
He entered the match with 53 sixes and needed seven more to surpass Gayle’s iconic tally of 59 from 2012. By the end of the night, the teenager had blasted his way to 65 sixes for the season, creating a completely new benchmark in IPL history.
But that was not even the craziest part.
The 15 year old smashed a jaw dropping 97 off just 29 balls, finishing only three runs short of a century and just one delivery away from threatening Gayle’s legendary 30 ball hundred record.
It was brutal hitting.
Sooryavanshi hammered 12 sixes and five boundaries at a strike rate of 334.48 as Rajasthan Royals stormed to 96 runs inside seven overs. Pat Cummins, Sakib Husain and Eshan Malinga all suffered as the teenager dismantled SRH’s bowling attack with astonishing confidence.
When he was finally dismissed by Praful Hinge, the heartbreak was visible immediately. Sooryavanshi walked back devastated, knowing he had come agonisingly close to a historic century.
But the entire Mullanpur crowd rose to applaud him. The Rajasthan Royals dugout stood as one too. Everyone inside the stadium knew they had witnessed something special.
In the process, Sooryavanshi also matched Chris Gayle for the most IPL innings with 10 or more sixes and broke David Warner’s record for most powerplay runs in a single IPL season, crossing Warner’s 467 run mark from 2016 to reach 490.
And the scary part for bowlers around the world?
He is only 15.