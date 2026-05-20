10 sixes, 7 fours, 93 off 38: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did not play for century, joins Gayle club, breaks more records

Teenage sensation’s 93 off 38 powers Royals’ record chase and IPL playoff push
The boy could have easily played for another hundred as the chase was well within reach after his explosive batting, but he stayed true to his fearless style and eventually fell for 93 off just 38 balls. Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets in another high scoring match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur to keep their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive.
Chasing a massive 221, the Royals stormed home in 19.1 overs, powered by another breathtaking innings from 15 year old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who once again became the biggest talking point of the match.
At the start, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was surprisingly calm by his standards and allowed Yashasvi Jaiswal to take charge of the chase. But once Jaiswal got out, the 15 year old decided it was time to put on a show.
From there, it just felt like pure chaos for the LSG bowlers. Sixes started flying everywhere and even good deliveries were disappearing into the stands. Akash Singh in particular had a rough time as Suryavanshi shifted gears brutally and brought up a stunning fifty in just 23 balls.
The scary part was how effortless he made it all look. Rajasthan were chasing 221 under pressure, but the teenager batted like he was playing a casual evening game with friends. Shot after shot, he kept the crowd roaring and turned another big IPL chase into a Vaibhav Sooryavanshi masterclass.
He had already broken the record for most sixes by an Indian player in a single IPL season before this match. Now, he has added even more records to what is quickly becoming one of the craziest breakout seasons the league has ever seen.
Lucknow Super Giants: 220/5 in 20 overs
Mitchell Marsh 96, Josh Inglis 50
Yash Raj Punia 2/35
Rajasthan Royals: 225/3 in 19.1 overs
Vaibhav Suryavanshi 93, Yashasvi Jaiswal 43
Mohsin Khan 1/35
Result: Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
At just 15 years of age, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become the youngest batter in IPL history to cross the 500 run mark in a single season. The Rajasthan Royals youngster broke the previous record held by Rishabh Pant, who achieved the milestone at the age of 20. Considering the level of competition and pressure in the IPL, this is a staggering achievement for someone so young.
Sooryavanshi’s brutal hitting against LSG also helped him complete 50 sixes this season, putting him in an exclusive club alongside some of the most destructive T20 batters ever.
Before this season, only Chris Gayle in 2012 and 2013, along with Andre Russell in 2019, had managed to touch the 50 six mark in a single IPL edition. Now, a 15 year old has joined that list.
The teenager also registered the fastest fifty ever scored by a Rajasthan Royals batter against Lucknow Super Giants. He reached his half century in just 23 balls, comfortably going past Sanju Samson’s previous record of a 28 ball fifty against LSG in 2024.
Perhaps the most ridiculous statistic of them all is his strike rate this season. With more than 500 runs already, Sooryavanshi is currently striking at 229.14, which is the highest strike rate recorded in an IPL season by a batter with at least 500 runs.
The previous benchmark belonged to Andre Russell, whose 204.81 strike rate in 2019 was considered untouchable for years. Sooryavanshi has completely shattered that mark.