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‘Keep your feet on the ground’: Sachin’s emotional message to Arjun Tendulkar after impressive LSG debut

Sachin’s heartfelt advice as Arjun seizes long-awaited IPL chance with LSG

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Arjun Tendulkar impressed on his LSG debut
Arjun Tendulkar impressed on his LSG debut
AFP (enhanced)

Sachin Tendulkar’s emotional message for Arjun Tendulkar quickly went viral after the young pacer finally got his IPL 2026 opportunity with Lucknow Super Giants. And honestly, it was a deserved moment.

After spending almost the entire season on the bench, Arjun finally made his debut for LSG in their final league game against Punjab Kings and showed glimpses of why fans had been waiting to see him.

The left arm pacer finished with figures of 1/36 in his four overs in a high scoring game where most bowlers struggled badly. His biggest moment came when he nailed a trademark yorker to dismiss (LBW) Prabhsimran Singh for his maiden IPL 2026 wicket. The celebration was calm and muted, but social media instantly picked it up.

Earlier in the season, Arjun had already created buzz after videos of him bowling deadly yorkers during LSG training sessions went viral online. Many fans had questioned why he was not getting a chance earlier.

However, despite Arjun’s promising outing, LSG suffered another disappointing defeat. Punjab Kings chased down 197 comfortably, reaching 200/3 in just 18 overs. Shreyas Iyer smashed a sensational unbeaten century while Prabhsimran Singh added 69.

LSG's IPL 2026 campaign turned into a massive disappointment as they finished bottom of the table with just 8 points from 14 matches. Despite having a star-studded squad, they struggled badly with consistency throughout the season and were knocked out of the playoff race long before the final game.

But for Arjun, this match could still become an important turning point.

Soon after the game, Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt message praising his son’s patience and dedication.

“Proud of the way you’ve carried yourself through this season, always believing in your ability, staying patient, working hard quietly, and remaining positive despite having to wait for your opportunity till the very last match,” Sachin wrote.

The cricket legend also reminded Arjun to “keep your feet on the ground” and continue loving the game.

For many fans, that message was as special as the wicket itself.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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