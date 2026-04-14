Meet Sakib Hussain: Bihar boy who dreamed of Indian Army, now an IPL hero

His mother reportedly sold her jewellery to buy him his first pair of cricket shoes
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs, but like so often in the IPL, the real story went beyond the scoreboard. This league has a way of bringing out journeys that feel straight out of a movie. 21-year-old Sakib Hussain’s rise is exactly that. The fast bowler's debut has been really memorable. 4/24 in 4 overs.
Sakib grew up in Gopalganj, Bihar, in a modest household where his father, Ali Ahmed Hussain worked as a famer and a daily wage labourer. At one point, he saw the Army as the most stable way to support his family. He wanted to join Indian army.
Cricket was never the plan initially. It was something Sakib picked up on the streets, playing tennis ball matches with friends, without any proper coaching or equipment.
What he did have, though, was pace. And belief.
Life at home was not easy. The family went through a tough phase when his father had to give up farming due to serious knee problems, which added to their financial struggles. Sakib started playing local tennis ball tournaments not just out of love for the game, but to earn whatever he could. Match by match, he would bring in small amounts, helping ease the burden at home.
Even during those difficult times, his parents stood firmly behind him. One moment says it all. His mother reportedly sold her jewellery to buy him his first proper pair of cricket shoes, a sacrifice that helped him take his first real step towards professional cricket.
Realising he needed better exposure, Sakib moved to Patna. The early days were tough. Long travel, limited access to nets, and constant uncertainty. But he kept showing up.
His first big break came in the Bihar Cricket League in 2021, where his pace immediately caught attention. Soon after, he was selected for a BCCI High Performance Camp, a major step forward for someone who had started with almost nothing.
He entered the domestic scene in the 2022-23 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The debut itself was quiet, the kind that passes without much attention. But in the very next game, he made sure people noticed. A four wicket haul against Gujarat changed things overnight.
Clocking speeds above 140 regularly, Sakib was now firmly on the radar. IPL scouts began tracking him, and Kolkata Knight Riders picked him up in 2024. He did not get many chances and spent most of his time on the bench, but that phase helped him understand the level required at the top.
Then came a setback. He was released.
For many, that could have been the end of the road. For Sakib, it became fuel. He worked on his game, improved, and waited for another chance. Sunrisers Hyderabad saw that growth and backed him for the 2026 season.
On debut, he grabbed it with both hands. A four-wicket haul, one of the best by an Indian in a first IPL outing, and suddenly everyone knew his name.
From playing on the streets of Gopalganj to delivering on the biggest T20 stage, Sakib Hussain’s story is what the IPL is all about. Not just stars and big hits, but raw, real journeys built on struggle, patience and a refusal to give up. We have brought many such stories to you already and there are many more to come.