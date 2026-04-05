GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Brother’s sacrifice to bowling 154 km/h: Ashok Sharma’s inspiring IPL journey

He became the third fastest Indian bowler in IPL history

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ashok Sharma bowled the fastest ball of IPL 2026
Ashok Sharma bowled the fastest ball of IPL 2026
AI generated

In a tournament filled with big names, Ashok Sharma’s story feels different. It is not about hype. It is about holding on when things were slipping away.

On Saturday, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the Gujarat Titans pacer bowled the fastest delivery of the season so far. The speed gun showed 154.2 kmph against Rajasthan Royals. For many, it was just a number. For Ashok, it was years of struggle finally showing up. He is now among the fastest Indian pacers in IPL history, though he still trails the all-time Indian record held by Umran Malik (157.0 kmph) and Mayank Yadav (156.7 kmph).

Where it all began

Ashok comes from Rampura, a small village near Jaipur. His family depends on farming, and cricket was never something they could easily afford.

During a previous game, commentator Ian Bishop summed up his journey perfectly. He said, “When Ashok was a teenager, his father, a farmer, couldn’t support both sons in cricket. His brother gave up his dream so Ashok could continue despite the family’s struggles.”

That sacrifice became the foundation of Ashok’s career.

Close to giving up

There was a time when cricket almost ended for Ashok. He was not getting enough chances in the state U 23 setup, and the financial pressure at home kept building.

He started preparing for government exams, like many others in his situation. Slowly, cricket was taking a back seat. He was spending more time in the fields and less on the ground.

The turning point

What brought him back was his pace. It was something people noticed immediately.

As a net bowler, he got the chance to be around top players and learn from them. Even small interactions helped. He began to believe that he still had a shot.

That belief showed in the 2025 to 26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Ashok picked up 22 wickets and ended as the leading wicket taker. Suddenly, he was no longer just another fast bowler trying his luck.

Soon after, Gujarat Titans signed him for ₹90 lakh. For his family, that meant stability. For Ashok, it meant everything.

Making people notice, even in defeat

The 154.2 kmph delivery has now put him on the map. He may not be the fastest Indian yet, but what stands out is how often he bowls above 145 kmph.

In the same game against Rajasthan Royals, Ashok returned with figures of 1 for 37 in his four overs. It was a solid effort, but it didn't help in his team's win. Rajasthan Royals won by by 6 runs.

Match snapshot vs Rajasthan Royals

  • Regularly bowled between 147 and 150 kmph

  • Fastest ball: 154.2 kmph

From working in the fields to troubling batters in the IPL, Sharma has already come a long way. And this looks like just the start.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricket

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Indian cricket player Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28, 2026.

Kohli fires Bengaluru to big win in IPL opener

2m read
Fans stand next to abandonned shoes and a fallen barrier following a stampede during celebrations, a day after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory at the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final cricket match, outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4.

IPL 2026 will have no opening ceremony, BCCI says

2m read
Shane Warne

IPL 2026: How late Shane Warne won a jackpot with RR

2m read
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Indian Premier League 2025 crown beating Punjab Kings in the finals.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru sold for $1.78 billion

2m read