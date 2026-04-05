Brother’s sacrifice to bowling 154 km/h: Ashok Sharma’s inspiring IPL journey

On Saturday, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the Gujarat Titans pacer bowled the fastest delivery of the season so far. The speed gun showed 154.2 kmph against Rajasthan Royals. For many, it was just a number. For Ashok, it was years of struggle finally showing up. He is now among the fastest Indian pacers in IPL history, though he still trails the all-time Indian record held by Umran Malik (157.0 kmph) and Mayank Yadav (156.7 kmph).