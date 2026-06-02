The couple remain among the most followed public figures in Indian sport and entertainment
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is enjoying a career high after a landmark IPL season, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinching the title once again. The victory sparked widespread celebrations online, with videos of Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, dancing during the post-match festivities quickly going viral. Sharma also shared a celebratory post on social media congratulating Kohli.
Following the high-energy celebrations, the couple is now on a quiet trip.
A video circulating on social media shows Kohli and Sharma visiting a spiritual retreat in northern India, where they are believed to have spent time in a peaceful setting seeking blessings and reflection. The visit has been widely shared online, drawing attention from fans who have long followed the couple’s interest in mindfulness and spiritual grounding.
Over the past few years, the duo has often been seen making similar visits during key personal and professional milestones, with reports suggesting they spent a few hours at the location during their most recent trip.
Earlier this week, Sharma also shared a heartwarming post featuring the IPL trophy, capturing a moment with Kohli as they celebrated the win.
Sharma also gave fans a peek into the celebrations on Instagram Stories, sharing a picture of Kohli in party mode wearing a T-shirt that read: “One felt nice, we did it twice!”a fitting nod to RCB’s consecutive championship run. She paired the post with a simple red heart emoji.
The victory didn’t just stay on the pitch. RCB had defeated Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final, with Kohli playing a key role and appearing visibly emotional after sealing yet another trophy for the franchise.
Kohli had produced a memorable unbeaten 75 and, fittingly, finished the chase in style. Kohli brought up the fastest IPL half-century of his career before launching a towering six over long-on to seal the victory and spark jubilant scenes among the RCB faithful. Throughout, Sharma was present in the stands, cheering him on.
The couple remain among the most followed public figures in Indian sport and entertainment. They were married in 2017 in Tuscany, Italy, and have two children, daughter Vamika, born in 2021, and son Akaay, born in 2024.