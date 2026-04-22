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BTS’s Jungkook rides motorbike through Seoul in viral TikTok as ARMY spirals: 'What can he not do?'

The BTS's vocalist rode through the streets of Seoul, displaying a few stunts

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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BTS’s Jungkook rides motorbike through Seoul in viral TikTok as ARMY spirals: 'What can he not do?'

He has done laundry, worked out and slept in front of fans. And now, if you thought you had seen it all from Jungkook, his latest TikTok might just surprise you. The BTS vocalist joined the viral Hooligan trend, but instead of a typical transition video like he normally would do, he opted for something a little more unexpected: a glimpse of himself riding a motorcycle.

A different take on a viral trend

While many users, including his own fellow bandmate V, have used the 'Hooligan' audio for quick edits and transformations, Jungkook decided to throw caution to the winds. The track, part of BTS’s recent comeback album Arirang, has quickly become a popular choice online, and well, the laugh at the beginning just adds to the ring.

In his video, Jungkook is seen riding through the streets in full protective gear, including a helmet and gloves. The short montage shows him navigating smoothly, even briefly taking his hands off the handlebars—an unexpected moment that caught fans’ attention.

“I wanted to try it,” he captioned the clip in Korean.

Fans react

Although fans were already aware that Jungkook holds a motorcycle license, seeing him ride in action increased the excitement. "Truly the GOAT of all time," as one wrote. Undoubtedly, it was such a slick video, that fans were admiring it from all angles. Others expressed much envy that Seoul was truly lucky to see Jungkook just biking down the streets for fun.

Many took to the comments to express surprise, with some double-checking if the account was really his.“Is this Jungkook’s account or am I imagining things?” one fan wrote, while others shared similar reactions.

A new chapter post-service

The video comes shortly after BTS’s comeback with Arirang, released on March 20, marking their first full album in four years following military service. For many fans, moments like these offer a glimpse into a more relaxed and personal side of the artist.

Between new music and a growing presence on social media, Jungkook seems to be stepping into this next phase with quiet confidence.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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