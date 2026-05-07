“So, there has been something going on for a long time that I haven’t addressed because I didn’t think it was even worth addressing, but now because of how it’s impacting my life personally, I feel like I have to talk about it,” he said. “I don’t usually do this, take things here to talk about, but I have to do it now because it’s hurting me and my career. There was recently a music video that was released that included a bunch of people who are really close to me by a guy who’s completely and utterly stolen my image and misappropriated my image and my likeness.”