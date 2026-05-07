KJ Apa shared a lengthy Instagram video, expressing his frustration
KJ Apa has taken to Instagram with a very un-subtle message for a viral alter ego who’s been causing real-world fallout.
The 28-year-old actor posted a video on Wednesday (May 6), accusing a music project tied to the character Mr Fantasy of blurring the lines between performance and personal identity in a way he says has now cost him professional opportunities.
While KJ Apa and Mr Fantasy are known to share a near-identical aesthetic including matching tattoos, the actor has repeatedly denied any real connection in past interviews. The situation escalated after Mr Fantasy released the “Do Me Right” music video, which features several of Apa’s close friends in cameo appearances.
In his caption, Apa didn’t hold back: “Enough is enough. I won’t sit back any longer and watch someone attempt to ruin my life and everything I have worked for,” he wrote.
He expanded on that frustration in the video itself, explaining that he had stayed silent for a long time but felt forced to speak up as the situation began affecting his career.
“So, there has been something going on for a long time that I haven’t addressed because I didn’t think it was even worth addressing, but now because of how it’s impacting my life personally, I feel like I have to talk about it,” he said. “I don’t usually do this, take things here to talk about, but I have to do it now because it’s hurting me and my career. There was recently a music video that was released that included a bunch of people who are really close to me by a guy who’s completely and utterly stolen my image and misappropriated my image and my likeness.”
He continued, claiming the overlap has had direct consequences on his work: “I think we know who we’re talking about, I just lost on a huge job and can no longer go in for serious work because people think that I’m a joke because of this guy,” he said. “I don’t know what to do about it, other than bring it here and do everything that I can to protect myself because it’s completely disrespectful and completely wrong to do that.”
Apa went on to criticise the use of his likeness, including his tattoos, as part of someone else’s creative identity.
“If anyone out there thinks that it’s okay to take someone’s image, literal tattoos, and to use it for their own success is completely wrong. I can’t just sit back and watch it happen and see my life, literally, everything that I’ve worked hard for now come to a halt because of this idiot. That’s all I’ll say,” he added. “You know, this person advocates for positivity and for kindness, and for all of the stuff. Look in the mirror, and tell yourself that you’re not a liar and a thief, because that’s exactly what you are. That’s it.”
The video quickly drew a wave of support from friends and fellow actors.
Madelaine Petsch, who appeared in Mr Fantasy’s music video, showed her support for Apa’s post. Meanwhile, Zoey Deutch and Patrick Schwarzenegger, both featured in the video, left comments apologising for their involvement.
“Hi I am really sorry I agreed to do the music video with him. I had no idea it was affecting your life like this. I obviously won’t engage anymore with him and just feel really bad about the whole thing. I hope you can accept my apology,” Deutch wrote.
Schwarzenegger added simply, “I’m sorry man.”
Taylor Lautner also weighed in, saying, “I was a huge fan of his man but your right, this has to end,” while Alexandra Shipp, who stars alongside Apa in the upcoming film White Elephant, commented, “I knew there was something off about him @kjapa I’m so sorry.”
However, the twist in the story is that Mr Fantasy is widely understood to be an alter ego of KJ Apa himself, part of an ongoing performance art-style rollout.
Mr Fantasy has also recently announced a debut album titled Fantasyland, set for release this summer.