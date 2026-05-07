All three BTS concerts in Mexico are unsurprisingly sold out
A purple takeover, indeed. Ahead of BTS’ three-night ARIRANG tour stop in the capital, the band paid a visit to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum at the National Palace on Wednesday (local time), and yes, they even stepped out onto the palace balcony to greet screaming fans below.
Earlier in the day, Sheinbaum had confirmed the meeting during a regular press briefing, calling BTS a group that “always carries messages of friendship, peace, and love.” The moment felt especially fitting given her long-time support for the band. Back in January, when the Mexico City concert dates were announced, she had described it as a “historic moment,” noting how eagerly young Mexicans had been waiting for the group’s return.
Outside the palace, fans packed the streets waving signs that read, “BTS will always be in the heart of Mexico” and “Welcome to Mexico.” Some burst into tears the second the members appeared on the balcony, phones in the air and emotions running high.
The BTS fever has been impossible to miss across the city. According to AFP, fans recently gathered along Paseo de la Reforma for a promotional event where they danced to BTS tracks, showed off temporary tattoos, and turned the street into a full-blown pre-concert celebration.
According to BigHit Music, Mexico is the fifth-largest market for K-pop globally, with BTS leading the charge as the country’s most popular K-pop act.
The group is set to perform at Estadio GNP Seguros on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Unsurprisingly, all three concerts sold out almost immediately after tickets went live.
BTS returned from military last year in June. They prepared for their album Arirang in LA, which released this March. And now, they're back to touring, and each concert has given much for fans to mull over: Be it a surprise 'gem' from their earlier eras, or new choreography. Fans are still reeling that 'Tampa got to see Pied Piper', which was one of their most popular tracks. Now who gets their other gold track, Apanman? This tour is going to quite an entertaining watch, for sure.