BTS returned from military last year in June. They prepared for their album Arirang in LA, which released this March. And now, they're back to touring, and each concert has given much for fans to mull over: Be it a surprise 'gem' from their earlier eras, or new choreography. Fans are still reeling that 'Tampa got to see Pied Piper', which was one of their most popular tracks. Now who gets their other gold track, Apanman? This tour is going to quite an entertaining watch, for sure.