Amitabh Bachchan ends hospitalisation rumours, greets fans outside Mumbai home Jalsa

The actor greeted the large crowds with folded hands, outside his home
Amitabh Bachchan has effectively shut down swirling speculation about his health, making a much-anticipated public appearance outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, on Sunday for his weekly fan meet.
Recently, there had been reports suggesting the 83-year-old actor had been hospitalised for several days. After a cryptic blog post, Big B stuck to routine and stepped out for his Sunday fan meet, greeting the large crowd gathered outside his home.
Bachchan was cheerful, waved to fans, smiled warmly, and acknowledged the crowd with folded hands. He stayed outside for several minutes, interacting with admirers who had waited for a glimpse of the star.
The only tense moment in an otherwise celebratory evening came when a fan fainted outside the residence due to heat and exhaustion, as reported by Hindustan Times. The individual was promptly attended to and is reported to have recovered soon after.
The speculation around his hospitalisation had gained traction after a senior journalist shared a YouTube video alleging that Bachchan had been admitted since Saturday, 16 May.
As concern spread online and fans began wishing him a quick recovery, PTI later reported that the claims were false. According to a source quoted by PTI, Bachchan had visited Nanavati Hospital only for a routine monthly health check-up and returned home the same day. “He went in for a routine health check-up and came back home. He usually goes every month for a check-up,” the source clarified.
Earlier in the week, Bachchan had also seemed to address the speculation in his own way through a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter), writing:
“T 5747 - Bokhla gye log; vichar vyakt kiye - koi samjhein ya na samjhein, liye ke diye ban gye zarur (People got flustered; expressed thoughts - whether someone understood or not, they certainly became like the givers for the taken).”
On the work front, Bachchan was last seen in Rajinikanth’s 2024 Tamil film Vettaiyan, marking his Tamil debut after more than five decades in cinema. He also made his Telugu debut in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, where he played Ashwatthama. He is set to reprise the role in the sequel.