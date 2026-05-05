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10 best trending products to help you stay cool this summer in the UAE 2026

From neck fans to umbrellas made for hot days, check out our list for the best options

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
9 MIN READ
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So, if you’re commuting, working outdoors, or simply trying to keep your home comfortable, these clever ideas are changing the way we handle the heat.
So, if you’re commuting, working outdoors, or simply trying to keep your home comfortable, these clever ideas are changing the way we handle the heat.
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Summer in the UAE really takes over, doesn't it? With temperatures soaring and humidity making even short outdoor moments feel intense, staying cool becomes less of a luxury and more of a daily essential. From smart cooling gadgets to innovative wearable fans and home essentials designed to beat the heat, 2026 is bringing a wave of trending products that promise instant relief. So, if you’re commuting, working outdoors, or simply trying to keep your home comfortable, these clever ideas are changing the way we handle the heat. Here are 10 of the best trending products helping you stay cool this summer.

1. Best Neck Air Conditioner

The Neck Air Conditioner with Extra-Large Cooling Plate is a portable neck fan designed for more direct, targeted cooling in hot weather. It features a 3D wraparound design with a back air outlet to help circulate airflow around the neck area, along with an extra-large cooling plate for added contact cooling. Powered by a 6000mAh rechargeable battery, it’s built for extended use during travel, outdoor activities, or daily commutes. The device offers three speed settings, including a stronger cooling mode for higher temperatures, and an LCD display that shows battery life and current settings. Lightweight and hands-free, it’s designed for practical use in outdoor heat rather than replacing air conditioning entirely.

2. Best Handheld Fan: JisuLife Portable Handheld Turbo Fan 

Pros

  • 5000mAh battery offers solid runtime for travel and outdoor use

  • Strong airflow powered by brushless motor with up to 15,000 RPM

  • Wide 1–100 stepless speed control for precise cooling adjustment

  • Digital display clearly shows battery level and wind speed

  • Metal body gives a premium, durable feel compared to plastic alternatives

Cons

  • Heavier than basic handheld fans at around 260g due to metal construction

  • Noticeably noisy at higher speed settings

The JISULIFE Portable Handheld Fan (FA53) is widely regarded by users as a powerful change from standard portable fans, with reviews consistently highlighting its strong airflow and premium build quality. With a 4.6-star rating across more than 2,000 customer reviews, it is especially popular among frequent travellers and outdoor users who need reliable cooling in hot conditions.

Customers frequently point out that the fan delivers impressive wind strength for its compact size, particularly at higher speeds. The stepless 1–100 speed control is often mentioned as a standout feature, allowing users to fine-tune airflow more precisely than typical handheld fans. The digital display also receives positive feedback for making it easy to monitor battery life and settings at a glance.

On the build side, the metal exterior is often described as sturdy and premium, giving the device a more durable feel. However, some users note that this adds weight compared to lighter plastic alternatives. Noise levels at higher speeds and reduced battery life under maximum output are also mentioned as minor drawbacks.

Overall, customer reviews position it as a high-performance personal cooling device that balances power, portability, and a more refined design, making it a strong option for those who prioritise functionality over simplicity.

3. Best Tower Fan: Levoit Silent Tower fan

Pros

  • Quiet operation rated as low as 20dB, frequently praised for bedroom use

  • Strong airflow with 7.9m/s output and wide room coverage up to 50m²

  • Energy-efficient 26W DC motor helps reduce electricity consumption

  • 12 speeds and 4 modes allow flexible, customised cooling

  • Remote control, timer, and sleep mode add convenience for daily use

  • Users highlight excellent value for money and effective cooling performance

  • Simple assembly and easy cleaning design appreciated in reviews

Cons

  • Short power cord noted by some users as a minor inconvenience

  • Performance is best suited for medium spaces, not very large rooms

  • Some users may find multiple settings slightly complex initially

  • Limited colour/design options depending on availability

The LEVOIT 20dB Silent Tower Fan has earned a strong reputation among users looking for a quiet yet powerful cooling solution for home use, particularly bedrooms. With a 4.6-star rating, reviews frequently highlight its balance of near-silent operation and effective airflow.

Customers often point out that the standout feature is its exceptionally low noise level, with many describing it as quiet enough for uninterrupted sleep. The 20dB output is repeatedly mentioned as a key advantage, especially for light sleepers or those using it overnight. Alongside this, users appreciate the strong air circulation powered by its DC motor and vortex airflow system, which helps distribute cool air evenly across medium-sized rooms.

The variety of 12 speed settings and multiple modes is another commonly praised feature, allowing users to fine-tune airflow depending on comfort level or time of day. The sleep mode and timer function also receive positive feedback for convenience, particularly for overnight use. Many reviews also note its energy efficiency, with users highlighting lower electricity consumption compared to traditional fans.

On the downside, a few users mention the short power cord and note that the fan performs best in medium-sized spaces rather than very large rooms. Some also point out that the range of settings can feel slightly overwhelming at first.

Overall, customer feedback positions it as a well-rounded tower fan that combines quiet performance, energy efficiency, and user-friendly features, making it a popular choice for bedrooms and everyday home cooling.

4. Best Mattress Cooler: BedJet 3 Climate Comfort 

Pros

  • Adjustable temperature
  • Biorhythm sleep technology
  • Small, inconspicuous device

    • Cons

  • Cooling tube is not attractive

    • If you're still waking up sweating, BedJet is ready to tackle the problem.

    This Bluetooth-controlled system turns your bed into a climate-controlled zone, letting you adjust the temperature of your mattress rather than just the room. Its powered airflow system pushes air through the bed, helping to quickly disperse trapped body heat and moisture so the sleeping surface stays noticeably cooler and drier.

    One of its standout features is its programmable sleep technology, which allows users to set different temperature levels throughout the night, automatically adjusting as you move through sleep cycles. At just 5.75 inches tall, the unit tucks neatly under the bed, keeping the main setup out of sight.

    Users who opt for the Dual Zone Cloud Sheet also highlight a practical advantage: each side of the bed can be controlled independently, which is especially useful for couples with different temperature preferences. On colder nights, the system switches to heating mode, delivering rapid warmth within seconds.

    The main criticism tends to be aesthetic rather than functional, with some users noting that the air hose running to the bed can feel visually bulky and slightly disrupt a minimalist bedroom setup.

    5. Best Dehumidifier: Pro Breeze Dehumidifier 

    Pros

    • 40L high-capacity dehumidification suitable for large rooms and humid environments

    • Built-in WiFi and smart app control for remote monitoring and adjustments

    • Automatic humidity sensor maintains consistent indoor moisture levels

    • 24-hour timer adds convenience and energy control

    • Laundry drying mode helps speed up indoor drying during humid or rainy weather

    • Continuous drainage option reduces the need to manually empty the tank

    • Digital display makes humidity levels and settings easy to track

    • Strong customer appeal for improving air comfort and reducing dampness

    Cons

    • Larger and heavier unit, not ideal for small spaces or frequent moving

    • Higher price point compared to basic dehumidifiers

    • Requires stable WiFi connection to fully utilise smart features

    • Can produce noticeable noise during high-capacity operation

    • Setup and app pairing may take time for first-time users

    The Pro Breeze OmniDry 40L WiFi Dehumidifier is intended for households dealing with persistent humidity, condensation, or damp indoor air, especially in larger rooms. With a 40-litre extraction capacity, it is positioned as a heavy-duty solution rather than a compact, occasional-use appliance.

    The built-in WiFi connectivity and companion app allow users to monitor and adjust humidity levels remotely, making it easier to manage indoor air quality even when away from home. The automatic humidity sensor works continuously in the background, adjusting performance to maintain a stable environment without constant manual input.

    Practical features like the laundry drying mode are frequently highlighted, especially in humid climates where clothes take longer to dry indoors. The 24-hour timer and continuous drainage option further add convenience, reducing the need for frequent maintenance or tank emptying.

    Customer feedback generally reflects strong satisfaction with its effectiveness in reducing dampness, mould risk, and overall humidity discomfort. However, users also note that it is a sizeable unit, better suited for dedicated placement rather than frequent movement between rooms. Some mention that the noise level becomes noticeable on higher settings, and first-time users may need time to get familiar with the smart app setup.

    Overall, it is viewed as a high-performance dehumidifier that combines strong extraction power with modern smart controls, making it particularly suitable for larger homes or consistently humid environments.

    6. Best Appliance: Ninja Creami 

    Pros

    • 13-in-1 functions covering ice cream, soft serve, gelato, sorbet, milkshakes, and more

    • Scoop & Swirl system adds soft-serve style texture at home

    • Easy-to-use design with preset programs

    • Compact countertop footprint compared to traditional ice cream machines

    • Highly popular for recreating café-style desserts at home

    Cons

    • Requires pre-freezing tubs before use, which needs planning ahead

    • Can be noisy during processing cycles

    • Texture can vary depending on ingredients and freezing time

    • Limited batch size per tub, not ideal for large gatherings

    • Accessories and extra tubs may be needed for frequent use

    Did someone say...ice cream? The Ninja CREAMi Scoop and Swirl Ice Cream Maker NC701UK is here for home dessert lovers who want café-style frozen treats without relying on store-bought options. With its 13 built-in functions, it goes beyond basic ice cream making, allowing users to create everything from rich gelato and fruity sorbets to milkshakes and soft-serve-style swirls.

    One of its biggest appeals is customisation. Users can experiment with ingredients to suit dietary needs, whether that means lower sugar, dairy-free alternatives, or high-protein recipes. The included Scoop & Swirl function adds a soft-serve texture, which is often highlighted as a standout feature for recreating dessert-shop-style finishes at home.

    The machine comes with two tubs, making it easier to prepare multiple flavours in advance. However, like most similar systems, it does require pre-freezing the base mixture before processing, which means it works best when planned ahead rather than for instant cravings.

    Overall, it is seen as a versatile and fun kitchen appliance that brings a wide range of frozen desserts into a single countertop device, particularly appealing to those who enjoy experimenting at home.

    7. Best Facial Mist: Pyunkang Yul Calming Moisture Mist 

    The PYUNKANG YUL Calming Moisture Mist is a lightweight facial spray designed to deliver quick hydration while helping to calm and refresh the skin throughout the day. Formulated with gentle exfoliating acids like AHA and PHA, along with tea tree extract, it targets excess oil and helps keep pores feeling clear without stripping the skin.

    It’s often used as a fast-absorbing mist that can be spritzed after cleansing, during the day over makeup, or whenever the skin feels tight or irritated. The texture is fine and non-sticky, making it especially suitable for oily and acne-prone skin types that need moisture without heaviness.

    Users commonly appreciate its soothing effect, noting that it helps reduce the feeling of redness or congestion with regular use. The tea tree component is frequently highlighted for its refreshing, clarifying feel, while the overall formula is considered gentle enough for daily use.

    On the downside, it’s not a heavy-duty treatment product, so those expecting dramatic acne-clearing results may find it more supportive than transformative. Some users also prefer richer hydration for nighttime use.

    Overall, it’s positioned as a practical, everyday skin mist that balances light exfoliation with hydration, making it a convenient step for maintaining clearer, calmer-looking skin.

    8. Best Hat: Furtalk Straw Hat UPF 50+ 

    The Women’s Wide Brim UPF 50 Straw Sun Hat is a summer staple and it looks ready for vacation, too. With UPF 50-rated coverage, it helps shield the face, ears, and neck from harsh UV exposure, making it especially useful for long beach days, outdoor walks, or travel in hot climates.

    Its wide brim is the special feature, offering generous shade without feeling heavy, while the lightweight straw construction keeps it breathable in high temperatures. Style-wise, the floppy silhouette gives it a relaxed, effortless look that pairs easily with summer outfits. It’s often chosen not just for function but also for its laid-back, holiday aesthetic.

    Overall, it’s viewed as a practical and stylish warm-weather accessory that prioritises sun protection and portability, making it a reliable pick for seasonal travel and outdoor use.

    9. Best Umbrella: Versa-Brella SPF50+ Adjustable Umbrella 

    The Versa-Brella Adjustable Sun Shade Umbrella promises to be your personal portable shade assistant that refuses to let you lose a fight with the sun.

    The 360-degree swivel is the real show-off feature here. It lets you pivot the shade in every direction, so whether the sun is overhead, to the side, or making a surprise appearance behind you, you’re still covered. The clamp is surprisingly strong too, attaching to everything from beach chairs to strollers and even golf carts, which makes it feel like the multitasker of outdoor gear.

    Users tend to like how easy it is to adjust. A quick push-button shift and the shade moves with you, no complicated setup or engineering degree required. It’s the kind of product that quietly earns its keep on beach days, sports events, and long outdoor waits where sun exposure is less “vibe” and more “why is this happening to my skin.”

    That said, it’s not pretending to be a full gazebo. The shade is personal rather than group-sized, and the clamp won’t always behave on every chair style. It can also look a bit funny on smaller seating setups, and it does need occasional repositioning as the sun moves.

    Still, for something so compact, it delivers exactly what it promises: a small, flexible patch of shade that follows your day without you having to follow it.

    10. Best Cooling Towel: Chill Pal 

    Heading off on a beach holiday? The Chill Pal Cooling Towel (Large) is one of those small travel additions you end up wondering how you ever survived without.

    Thicker than most standard PVA cooling towels, it’s designed to hold more water while still staying breathable against the skin. The idea is simple but effective: soak it in cold water, wring it out, give it a quick snap to activate the cooling effect, and drape it over your neck or shoulders. As the water slowly evaporates, it pulls heat away from your body, delivering a surprisingly instant sense of relief in hot, humid weather.

    It’s especially popular for beach days, outdoor workouts, and travel in high temperatures, where air-conditioning isn’t exactly an option. With close to 7,000 reviews and a solid 4.4-star rating, it’s earned a loyal following online, often popping up on social media as a simple but effective heat hack.

    Our recommendations are independently chosen by Gulf News editors. If you decide to shop through links on our website, we may earn an affiliate commission, as we are part of Amazon Services LLC Associates Program.

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    Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
    Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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