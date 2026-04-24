7 best summer perfumes to keep you fresh through the heat, 2026

Acqua di Parma Blu Mediterraneo Arancia di Capri is sunny, mellow, and classy. From the first spritz, you’re greeted with a juicy burst of Italian orange, mandarin, and lemon. But don’t let the brightness fool you. As it settles, a soft heart of petitgrain and cardamom adds a gentle warmth, while the base of caramel and light musk wraps the scent in a subtle sweetness, giving it a comforting, creamy finish. In the high heat, where many citrus scents fade fast or turn sour, Arancia di Capri stands out for its smooth, well-balanced composition. It’s unisex, relaxed yet refined, perfect for leisurely Friday brunches, beachfront lounging, or anytime you want to carry a little Mediterranean sunshine into your day, no passport required.