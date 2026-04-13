5 best smartphones under Dh2000 for seniors in the UAE, 2026

You get what you pay for, and the Nokia G21 offers you the basics at a price that won't singe your wallet. It demands minimum upkeep and is fairly easy to use. You can use it for your everyday tasks easily, which include calls and texts, and the large display makes it a good viewing experience. After its affordable price, the best aspect of this phone is its battery, so you can enjoy extended use throughout the day without needing to constantly search for a charger. The Nokia G21 includes a built-in FM radio, a feature some seniors might appreciate if they enjoy listening to their favourite stations. It doesn't suffer from bloatware, and offers a more streamlined interface that might be easier to navigate compared to phones with additional pre-loaded apps. However, be warned, the phone has a rather slow processor that might struggle with multitasking or complex apps. This could result in an occasional lag or slowdowns, especially when switching between apps. It also lacks water-resistant features, so extra care is needed to avoid accidental water damage. Ultimately, the Nokia G21 offers affordability but might require some technical know-how. For a truly user-friendly phone with senior-focused features, other options might be a better fit.