9 best travel essentials for better sleep and comfort on long flights, UAE 2026

Long flights can quickly feel exhausting, especially when limited space, dry cabin air, and irregular sleep patterns start to take a toll. Comfort becomes essential, not optional, when spending hours in the air, and the right travel items can make a noticeable difference in how rested you feel on arrival. From compact sleep aids and supportive accessories to smart hydration and in-flight convenience tools, small upgrades can significantly improve the overall journey. This roundup brings together 9 of the best travel essentials for better sleep and comfort on flights in 2026, helping turn long-haul travel into a far more manageable experience.