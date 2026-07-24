The iPhone 17 is still shiny and new — should you buy it before the iPhone 18 Pro Max? What could change

So before you decide that the iPhone 17 is already yesterday's phone, it is worth looking at what you actually get with it.

It also starts with 256GB of storage, brings a 48MP ultra-wide camera and introduces an 18MP front camera with clever framing features that make group shots and video more flexible.

The standard model now has a 6.3-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an always-on display and brightness levels that were once firmly in Pro territory, while the A19 chip delivers more than enough power for demanding apps, games and Apple's AI features.

But there is one important detail getting lost in the excitement: the iPhone 17 is already a much bigger upgrade than its familiar design suggests.

Apple's next flagship could bring a smaller Dynamic Island, a variable-aperture camera, a new A20 chip and a bigger battery, which sounds like a very good reason to start planning your next upgrade.

Already eyeing the i Phone 18 Pro even though you just bought the iPhone 17? Hold that thought.

The screen is brighter than before and uses tougher glass designed to improve scratch resistance, while a new anti-glare coating makes it easier to see outdoors in direct sunlight. This combination makes the iPhone 17's display one of its strongest selling points, particularly because it brings several features that previously helped justify the price of an iPhone Pro.

The phone also gains an always-on display, which keeps information such as the time, widgets and notifications visible while the device is idle.

The result is smoother scrolling, more fluid animations and a more responsive feel across everyday use, particularly when moving between apps or navigating long pages.

The iPhone 17 finally changes this.

For years, Apple reserved its smoother, more responsive high-refresh-rate screens for Pro models, while standard iPhones remained on 60Hz panels.

The real headline, however, is the 120Hz ProMotion display.

Apple has made the phone slightly taller to fit a larger 6.3-inch display, while slimmer borders give you more screen without making the device dramatically bigger.

The iPhone 17 may look broadly familiar from the outside, but its screen has received one of the most important upgrades in the lineup, according to reviews, across tech portals, including PCMag and The Guardian.

The iPhone 17 gets the display upgrade many buyers wanted

This is a particularly useful upgrade for anyone who takes a lot of photographs or video, downloads large apps and games or simply does not want to spend the next few years constantly deleting things to make room for something new.

Apple has also increased the base storage to 256GB, with a 512GB option available, giving buyers twice the entry-level storage of the previous generation.

The phone handles demanding apps, games, multitasking, photography, video editing and Apple's AI features with ease, while the A19's Neural Engine and dedicated AI processing hardware help with tasks such as image generation, Genmoji and photo editing.

For most people, the difference will not matter in everyday use.

The iPhone 17 is powered by Apple's A19 chip, which is slightly less powerful than the A19 Pro used in the higher-end models but remains an extremely capable smartphone processor.

The A19 chip gives you plenty of power to spare

The battery is solid enough to get through the day

The iPhone 17 also delivers respectable battery life for a phone of its size.

It is designed to handle a full day of mixed use across Wi-Fi and 5G, with active screen time and the always-on display enabled, while charging is faster than on the previous generation.

The phone supports up to 30W wired charging and up to 25W wireless charging with compatible MagSafe and Qi2 accessories.

For most users, the iPhone 17 should comfortably handle the demands of a typical day.

The camera upgrade is more substantial than it first appears

The iPhone 17 comes with two 48MP cameras on the rear, including a main camera and an upgraded ultra-wide camera.

The main camera remains a dependable point-and-shoot option, producing detailed and natural-looking images across a range of lighting conditions, while the higher-resolution ultra-wide camera brings more detail to wider shots and improves close-up macro photography.

The phone can also produce high-quality crops at 2x, although anyone wanting serious long-range optical zoom will still need to look at the Pro models.

The bigger change may be on the front.

The iPhone 17 features an 18MP front-facing camera with a wider, more flexible sensor that can adjust the framing to accommodate group shots, even when you hold the phone in a different orientation.

That makes it easier to capture group photographs and video without constantly asking everyone to squeeze closer together or trying to hold the phone at an awkward angle.