For many buyers, the real cost of ownership starts well after the checkout screen
The biggest surprise about buying an iPhone 18 Pro may not be the phone itself, it may be everything that comes after it.
Apple's next flagship is widely expected to launch with a more powerful chip, upgraded cameras and a handful of other premium refinements. But for many buyers, the final bill can stretch far beyond the number printed on the box. Between choosing extra storage, adding accessories, protecting an expensive device and paying for services over time, owning a Pro-tier iPhone tends to come with a long tail of costs that rarely make it into the initial budget.
And with the iPhone 18 Pro expected to sit at the very top of Apple's lineup, the real question for buyers may not be "How much does the phone cost?"
It may be: "How much will it actually cost to own one?"
The biggest change may come at checkout.
According to IDC Senior Director of Data & Analytics Nabila Popal, recent price increases across Apple's Mac and iPad lineup suggest that iPhone pricing could follow a similar trajectory. Speaking to MacRumors, Popal indicated that a price hike of up to $200 (around Dh735) is possible for premium models, driven largely by rising production costs. She also noted that the era of modest annual increases, typically around $50, may be fading for Apple's high-end devices.
If those projections hold, pricing on the iPhone 18 Pro lineup could look something like this:
iPhone 18 Pro: Estimated range of $1,249–$1,299 (approximately Dh4,585–Dh4,775)
iPhone 18 Pro Max: Estimated range of $1,349–$1,399 (approximately Dh4,955–Dh5,135)
These figures reflect potential increases before regional adjustments and local taxes are applied — meaning UAE buyers could ultimately see even higher final prices once the device officially launches.
Apple's Pro models have always carried a premium, reflecting their more advanced cameras, higher-grade materials and additional features. The iPhone 18 Pro has not yet been officially unveiled, so its UAE pricing remains unconfirmed. But if Apple sticks to its usual pricing pattern, the Pro models are expected to once again land among the company's most expensive smartphones.
The catch is that the base configuration is rarely the one most buyers walk away with.
A lower-storage iPhone may look like the more affordable option at first glance, but heavy users routinely find themselves running out of space.
High-resolution photos, 4K video, sizeable games and downloaded content can eat through storage far faster than expected, particularly as phones increasingly double as personal cameras, gaming devices and content-creation tools.
For anyone planning to keep their phone for several years, paying more upfront for extra storage can be the smarter long-term choice. But it also means the headline price of the iPhone 18 Pro rarely reflects what many buyers actually end up spending.
A premium phone tends to come with a premium accessory list. Buyers frequently find themselves adding:
A protective case
Screen protection
Charging accessories
MagSafe-compatible products
Wireless earbuds
Power banks
Each item may look like a minor purchase on its own, but together they can add a noticeable sum to the overall cost. For buyers in the UAE, where premium smartphone accessories are widely available across electronics retailers and Apple stores, protecting a device that costs several thousand dirhams often becomes an unspoken part of the ownership experience.
A pricier phone also means pricier mistakes. A cracked screen, a damaged camera module or an accidental drop can turn a premium purchase into an unplanned repair bill overnight.
That's why many buyers weigh up protection plans or extended coverage, another line item that adds to the true cost of ownership. The underlying question is whether spending more upfront could actually save money down the line, especially for those who plan to hold on to their device for several years.
Owning an iPhone today is increasingly tied to a web of services that extend well beyond the hardware itself. Many users end up paying for:
Additional iCloud storage
Music subscriptions
Fitness services
App purchases
Streaming platforms
None of these are required to use an iPhone 18 Pro, but together they can quietly become part of the monthly cost of owning a premium smartphone, small recurring charges that add up considerably over time.
For many smartphone owners, the biggest expense is replacing one, again and again.
Apple releases new models every year, and a large share of buyers trade in their existing device each cycle to stay current. Trade-in value can soften the blow of a new purchase, but frequent upgrades still mean spending money repeatedly just to keep pace with the latest release.
For someone upgrading every year or two, the true cost of ownership looks very different from that of someone who holds on to the same device for four or five years.
The iPhone 18 Pro is rumoured to bring several notable upgrades, including a next-generation A-series chip, camera improvements, display refinements and battery enhancements. But how much value those upgrades deliver depends heavily on how someone actually uses their phone.
A professional photographer may get real mileage out of a more advanced camera system. A gamer or content creator may benefit meaningfully from the extra processing power. But for someone using their phone primarily for messaging, social media, browsing and everyday photos, the difference may be far less noticeable.
The most expensive iPhone, in other words, isn't automatically the best value for every user.
When Apple eventually launches the iPhone 18 Pro, most buyers will focus first on the official price tag. But the real cost of ownership will come down to a series of personal choices — storage, accessories, protection, subscriptions and how often they choose to upgrade.
The phone itself may be the biggest purchase. It is rarely the only one.
For anyone eyeing Apple's next flagship, the better question may not be:
"Can I afford the iPhone 18 Pro?"
It may be:
"Can I afford everything that comes with owning one?"