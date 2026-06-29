Apple is expected to launch the new lineup in September
We’re still months away from Apple’s next big launch event, but early leaks around the iPhone 18 lineup are already building momentum. Alongside talk of a possible foldable iPhone and upgraded Pro models, one detail is standing out: pricing may be heading higher.
Apple traditionally unveils its new iPhones in September, and this year is expected to follow the same pattern. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the most likely dates being discussed are:
September 8 as the leading option for the announcement
September 9 as a close alternative
Historically, Apple’s September events have shifted slightly each year, but they consistently fall in the same early-month window.
The iPhone 18 series is expected to include Apple’s usual Pro-focused upgrades, alongside a potential new addition that’s generating plenty of attention:
iPhone 18 Pro
iPhone 18 Pro Max
Possible new model: iPhone Ultra or a foldable iPhone
The biggest change may come at checkout.
According to IDC Senior Director of Data & Analytics Nabila Popal, recent price increases across Apple’s Mac and iPad lineup suggest that iPhone pricing may follow a similar path. She indicated that a price hike of up to $200 (around Dh735) could be possible for premium models, driven by rising production costs. Speaking to MacRumors, she also noted that the era of modest annual increases, around $50, may be fading for high-end devices.
If these projections prove accurate, expected pricing could look like this:
iPhone 18 Pro
Estimated range: $1,249–$1,299 (approx. Dh4,585–Dh4,775)
iPhone 18 Pro Max
Estimated range: $1,349–$1,399 (approx. Dh4,955–Dh5,135)
These figures reflect potential increases before regional adjustments and local taxes are applied.
To put that in perspective, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is currently listed on Amazon UAE at around Dh5,300, reflecting how Apple’s flagship pricing typically sits in the region. Against this backdrop, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could also launch at a higher price point, depending on final specifications and market conditions.
So, it's quite possible that the iPhone 18 Pro lineup among the most expensive mainstream iPhones ever sold in the UAE, continuing Apple’s gradual shift toward a higher-priced premium tier.
Overall, the iPhone 18 Pro lineup is shaping up to be one of Apple’s most ambitious upgrades in recent years, even if the external design remains largely familiar. Expected to include 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch Pro models, with a possible iPhone Fold also in the pipeline, the series may mark a shift in Apple’s long-term roadmap, while the standard iPhone 18 could be pushed to a later 2027 release.
On the surface, changes may appear subtle, but under the hood, leaks point to major advancements, including the 2nm A20 Pro chip, a new Apple C2 modem, and significant camera upgrades such as a 48MP main sensor with variable aperture for more DSLR-like control. A smaller Dynamic Island, improved display technology, and refinements to Face ID also hint at Apple’s gradual move toward a cleaner, more immersive all-screen design, even as some elements like under-display Face ID remain uncertain.
The Pro Max variant is also expected to grow slightly in size and battery capacity to support these upgrades, potentially making it heavier but more endurance-focused. While not every detail is confirmed, particularly around display changes and timelines for fully under-screen biometrics, most credible industry leaks suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro will represent a meaningful internal overhaul rather than a dramatic visual redesign, setting the stage for Apple’s next major design leap.
Note: All details are based on leaks and rumours; Apple has not officially confirmed specifications.