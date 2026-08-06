UAE buyers might have to stretch more than before for the latest iPhone
Apple has built an empire on convincing people to pay more for less friction. But if early forecasts hold up, the iPhone 18 Pro Max might ask UAE buyers to stretch further than ever before, and the sticker price could be the easy part.
GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu, In his latest research note, predicts the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max could cost $250 to $300 more than their predecessors. The reasoning isn't just "Apple being Apple", it comes down to the rising cost of next-generation 2-nanometre chips, pricier DRAM and NAND storage, and a global supply chain under growing pressure from AI companies hungry for the same components.
Under that forecast, the iPhone 18 Pro could climb from its expected $1,099 starting price to somewhere between $1,349 and $1,399. The Pro Max could go from $1,199 to as much as $1,449–$1,499. Apple hasn't confirmed pricing, and the devices haven't officially launched — but if history is any guide, forecasts like these tend to land close to the mark.
Applying the same trajectory to current UAE pricing paints a striking picture. The 256GB iPhone 17 Pro currently starts at Dh4,699, with the Pro Max at Dh5,099. If the predicted increase holds, the iPhone 18 Pro could open around Dh5,799 to Dh5,999, while the Pro Max could edge toward Dh6,199 to Dh6,399.
These are estimates, not confirmed figures, UAE pricing accounts for VAT, currency shifts and local strategy that could move the final numbers in either direction.
Here's the part Apple rarely leads with: The advertised price is only where the spending begins.
Most buyers don't stop at the base model. Storage upgrades alone can add a meaningful chunk to the bill, and in an era of 4K video, sprawling photo libraries and hefty game installs, more storage isn't a luxury so much as a long-term necessity for anyone keeping their phone for several years.
Then come the accessories that quietly turn a phone purchase into a shopping spree: a case, screen protection, a MagSafe charger, maybe a new set of earbuds or a power bank. None of it looks expensive individually. Together, it adds up fast.
A pricier phone also means pricier accidents. A cracked screen or damaged camera module on a flagship device can carry repair costs that catch owners off guard, which is why protection plans and extended coverage are worth factoring into the real cost of ownership ,not as an afterthought, but as part of the budget from day one.
And the spending doesn't stop at checkout. Owning an iPhone increasingly means subscribing to the ecosystem around it: extra iCloud storage, Apple Music, streaming platforms, fitness apps, the occasional premium app purchase. None of it is mandatory. All of it adds up.
The iPhone 18 Pro line is expected to bring a newer processor, camera improvements, display refinements and better battery life. Whether that's worth the price increase depends entirely on who's asking.
For photographers, gamers and content creators, the upgrades may genuinely earn their keep. For someone whose phone life revolves around messaging, scrolling and the occasional photo, the leap may feel more theoretical than transformative.
When the iPhone 18 Pro Max eventually launches, most buyers will glance at the headline price and make a snap judgment. But the number on the box was never the full story.
The real cost lives in the choices that follow, storage tier, accessories, protection plans, subscriptions, and how soon the upgrade itch strikes again.
The iPhone 18 Pro Max might be expensive on paper. For most buyers, the real expense is everything that comes after.