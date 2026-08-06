Under that forecast, the iPhone 18 Pro could climb from its expected $1,099 starting price to somewhere between $1,349 and $1,399. The Pro Max could go from $1,199 to as much as $1,449–$1,499. Apple hasn't confirmed pricing, and the devices haven't officially launched — but if history is any guide, forecasts like these tend to land close to the mark.

GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu, In his latest research note, predicts the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max could cost $250 to $300 more than their predecessors. The reasoning isn't just "Apple being Apple", it comes down to the rising cost of next-generation 2-nanometre chips, pricier DRAM and NAND storage, and a global supply chain under growing pressure from AI companies hungry for the same components.

Apple has built an empire on convincing people to pay more for less friction. But if early forecasts hold up, the iPhone 18 Pro Max might ask UAE buyers to stretch further than ever before, and the sticker price could be the easy part.

What that could mean in the UAE

Applying the same trajectory to current UAE pricing paints a striking picture. The 256GB iPhone 17 Pro currently starts at Dh4,699, with the Pro Max at Dh5,099. If the predicted increase holds, the iPhone 18 Pro could open around Dh5,799 to Dh5,999, while the Pro Max could edge toward Dh6,199 to Dh6,399.

These are estimates, not confirmed figures, UAE pricing accounts for VAT, currency shifts and local strategy that could move the final numbers in either direction.

The price is just the beginning

Here's the part Apple rarely leads with: The advertised price is only where the spending begins.

Most buyers don't stop at the base model. Storage upgrades alone can add a meaningful chunk to the bill, and in an era of 4K video, sprawling photo libraries and hefty game installs, more storage isn't a luxury so much as a long-term necessity for anyone keeping their phone for several years.