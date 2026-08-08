Apple may raise iPhone 17 prices before iPhone 18 Pro launch: UAE buyers take note

Rumoured iPhone 17 hike could narrow buyers’ window before iPhone 18 Pro debut
Apple may increase the price of the iPhone 17 before the expected launch of the iPhone 18 Pro, according to a new leak. If the report is accurate, buyers may have a limited window to purchase the current model before a possible price revision.
A report from Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital claims Apple could raise iPhone 17 prices as early as August 10. However, the source has not provided evidence and has admitted uncertainty, meaning the claim remains unconfirmed.
Apple has not announced any changes to iPhone 17 pricing.
The reported price hike comes amid rising costs for technology companies, particularly for memory and storage components.
Apple has already increased prices for some products this year, including Macs and iPads, but the iPhone lineup was not affected during that round of price changes.
Another factor could be Apple’s reported 2026 iPhone launch strategy, which may keep the iPhone 17 available for longer than previous models.
Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September, along with its first foldable iPhone. However, the standard iPhone 18 models are reportedly delayed until spring 2027.
This could leave the iPhone 17 as a key option for customers looking for a more affordable flagship model, potentially giving Apple more reason to adjust its pricing.
It is unclear whether any reported price change would affect the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
A price increase for the current Pro models may be less likely, as their replacements are expected soon. Reports suggest the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models could themselves come with a higher price tag.
In the UAE, the iPhone 17 lineup starts at Dh3,399 for the standard iPhone 17 (256GB). The iPhone 17 Pro starts from Dh4,299, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max starts from Dh5,099.
Current UAE prices include:
iPhone 17 (256GB): From Dh3,399
iPhone 17 Pro (256GB): From Dh4,299
iPhone 17 Pro (512GB): Around Dh5,549
iPhone 17 Pro (1TB): Around Dh6,399
iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB): From Dh5,099
Prices include UAE VAT and may vary slightly across retail outlets and online marketplaces depending on promotions, storage options and colour availability.
If Apple confirms a price increase, UAE buyers could see changes to these prices ahead of the expected iPhone 18 Pro launch.
With no official confirmation from Apple, buyers should treat the reported price hike as a rumour. However, customers planning to buy an iPhone 17 may want to keep an eye on official updates ahead of the expected iPhone 18 Pro launch.