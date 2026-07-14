According to IDC Senior Director of Data & Analytics Nabila Popal, recent price increases across Apple’s Mac and iPad lineup suggest that iPhone pricing may follow a similar path. She indicated that a price hike of up to $200 (around Dh735) could be possible for premium models, driven by rising production costs. Speaking to MacRumors, she also noted that the era of modest annual increases, around $50, may be fading for high-end devices.