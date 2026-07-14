This might just be Apple's priciest lineup till date
Apple fans in the UAE may finally get the iPhone they have been waiting for. Apple is reportedly preparing its biggest iPhone shake-up yet, with its first-ever foldable iPhone expected to make its debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in September 2026.
While Apple has not confirmed any details, reports suggest the company is working on a major product roadmap that could transform the iPhone experience, from foldable screens and anniversary editions to AI-powered AirPods.
For UAE shoppers, the big question is not just what is coming, but when can they get their hands on it?
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at its annual September keynote in 2026, with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reporting that September 8 or September 9 are the most likely dates. Of the two, September 9 is said to be the stronger possibility, giving international media time to travel after the US Labor Day holiday.
If Apple sticks to its usual rollout, UAE customers are likely to be among the first to get the new phones, with pre-orders expected to open shortly after the launch event and retail sales and deliveries potentially beginning on Friday, September 18, 2026.
This year's launch could also look different from previous years. Rumours suggest Apple may split its iPhone releases, with the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and the company's first foldable iPhone taking centre stage in September 2026, while the standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and next-generation iPhone Air may not arrive until early 2027.
The expected lineup in 2026 could include:
iPhone 18 Pro
iPhone 18 Pro Max
Apple’s first foldable iPhone
Don't expect Apple to completely reinvent the iPhone's look just yet.
Current leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro will retain its familiar flat-edge design and triple-camera setup, but with subtle refinements. Apple is reportedly working on a cleaner rear panel that could minimise the two-tone finish seen on recent Pro models.
The camera module is also tipped to become slightly larger, while the phones themselves could be a little thicker. The extra space is expected to accommodate larger batteries and an upgraded vapour chamber cooling system, improving thermal performance during demanding tasks such as gaming, photography and AI features.
Apple is also expected to refresh the Pro colour palette.
The rumoured headline shade is Dark Cherry, which could become the signature finish for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. Other colours reportedly under consideration include:
Light Blue
Silver
Dark Grey
After years of speculation, Apple could finally enter the foldable phone race.
The first foldable iPhone is expected to launch in September 2026, marking Apple’s biggest design change since the original iPhone transformed the smartphone industry.
Unlike competitors that have already experimented with foldable devices, Apple appears to be taking its time, reportedly focusing on durability, a refined hinge design and a premium user experience.
The foldable model is expected to sit alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max rather than replace them, giving UAE buyers another, likely very expensive, option.
Apple’s 2027 iPhone lineup could be even more dramatic as the company celebrates two decades since the launch of the original iPhone.
Reports suggest Apple is developing a special anniversary model featuring a near edge-to-edge display, curved glass edges and a more seamless design.
The anniversary iPhone could succeed the iPhone 18 Pro models and represent Apple’s next major design milestone.
The biggest surprise for UAE buyers may come at checkout.
According to IDC Senior Director of Data & Analytics Nabila Popal, recent price increases across Apple’s Mac and iPad lineup suggest that iPhone pricing may follow a similar path. She indicated that a price hike of up to $200 (around Dh735) could be possible for premium models, driven by rising production costs. Speaking to MacRumors, she also noted that the era of modest annual increases, around $50, may be fading for high-end devices.
If those increases happen, the iPhone 18 Pro range could become among Apple’s most expensive mainstream smartphones in the UAE.
For comparison, the iPhone 17 Pro Max already sits in the premium price bracket in the UAE, with high-storage versions crossing the Dh5,000 mark.
While the outside design may not completely change, the biggest improvements are expected under the hood.
Rumoured upgrades include:
New A20 Pro chip built using advanced 2nm technology
Improved camera capabilities
Possible variable aperture technology for more professional photography control
Display refinements
A smaller Dynamic Island
Improved Face ID technology
Better battery performance on Pro Max models
The iPhone 18 Pro Max could also become slightly larger and heavier as Apple focuses on bigger batteries and more powerful hardware.