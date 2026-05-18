This year’s model appears to have noticeable personality shifts,
The Apple rumour mill is in full spin again, and if the latest leaks are even half accurate, the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max is going to be a dark cherry delight.
This year’s model appears to have noticeable personality shifts, from a striking new colourway to an under-display redesign that changes how the front of the phone feels in use.
Here’s a closer look at what’s being tipped so far, or at least what leaks from Tech Town suggest. These rumours have not been verified independently as yet.
Apple’s usual colour palette is expected to return, but the conversation is already circling one new arrival: Dark Cherry.
Alongside familiar finishes like Silver, Dark Gray, and Cloud Blue, Dark Cherry is shaping up to be the attention-grabber, a deep, saturated tone that sits somewhere between luxury accessory and statement piece. It’s the kind of colour that doesn’t just sit quietly on a table; it gets noticed.
What’s interesting is what’s missing. A true black option is reportedly absent from early leaks, sparking speculation that Apple may be holding back a darker, ultra-premium finish for a future “special edition” line. For now, Dark Cherry seems to be filling that dramatic void.
The biggest design shift is almost invisible.
Leaks, as mentioned by outlets such as Geeky Gadgets, suggest Apple is pushing more of its Face ID system beneath the display, allowing the Dynamic Island to shrink further. The result isn’t just a cosmetic tweak; it changes the way the screen feels in everyday use, with less visual interruption and more uninterrupted content space.
On the back, refinements to the frame and glass transition are said to create a smoother, more unified finish.
Inside, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to run on Apple’s new A20 Pro chip, built on a 2nm process, a technical leap that sounds small on paper but carries big implications for performance and efficiency.
In simple terms, it’s designed to be:
Faster at handling everyday multitasking
Cooler under sustained load
Smarter with on-device AI processing
The focus appears to be on handling heavier AI-driven tasks and demanding apps without draining efficiency or heat management.
Photography, as always, gets its moment. The upgraded telephoto lens is tipped to feature a wider aperture, improving low-light zoom shots with more detail and less noise. Combined with AI-based processing, the goal seems to be cleaner results without requiring perfect shooting conditions.
To support all of this, Apple is also reportedly increasing battery capacity.
The trade-off: A slightly thicker and heavier device.
The benefit: A phone that’s far more likely to survive a full day of heavy use without constant charging anxiety.