GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

Why NASA approved iPhone 17 Pro Max for Artemis II Moon Mission: Inside the 4-phase testing process

To pass, the phones were modified for 'space mode'

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
This handout picture by an Artemis II crew member provided by NASA shows Artemis II mission specialist Christina Koch looking back at earth through the window of the Orion spacecraft on April 2, 2026.
This handout picture by an Artemis II crew member provided by NASA shows Artemis II mission specialist Christina Koch looking back at earth through the window of the Orion spacecraft on April 2, 2026.
AFP-HANDOUT

NASA’s Artemis II mission is a milestone moment on multiple fronts. For the first time in over 50 years, the agency has sent a crewed spacecraft into deep space, marking its return to human lunar exploration in the 21st century. But alongside that historic leap comes a surprisingly modern twist: astronauts are carrying smartphones.

Yes, each crew member aboard the Orion spacecraft has been equipped with an iPhone 17 Pro Max to document the journey.

A first for NASA and for smartphones

This is the first time NASA has officially approved an iPhone for use on a crewed deep-space mission. While astronauts have long relied on professional gear like DSLRs and GoPros, this marks a shift toward more accessible, everyday technology. The phones help in capturing moments: Earth glowing in the distance, the moon up close, and the human side of space travel.

NASA has already been sharing some of these images, including stunning views of Earth and the lunar surface, all taken on the iPhone 17 Pro Max, launched in September 2025.

Why approval wasn’t simple

Getting a smartphone into space isn’t as easy as slipping it into a pocket. NASA follows a strict, multi-phase safety process before clearing any hardware. According to reports cited by The New York Times, experts like Tobias Niederwieser from BioServe Space Technologies evaluate every device for potential risks in microgravity.

So what are the concerns: If the phone’s glass, like its Ceramic Shield display or sapphire lens. were to shatter, fragments wouldn’t fall. They would float freely inside the cabin, posing a danger to astronauts’ eyes, skin, or even their breathing.

To prevent this, NASA identifies hazards, creates mitigation plans, and tests them thoroughly before giving the green light.

The safety panel review

The hardware was first introduced to a panel that treated the iPhone not as a gadget, but as a flight component. They analysed every material used in the device, from the titanium frame to the internal adhesives.

Hazard identification

The biggest concern wasn't software, but shatter-physics. In microgravity:

  • Floating shards: If the screen or sapphire lens shatters, the fragments don't fall. They float, posing a risk to the crew's eyes and lungs.

  • Battery stability: Lithium-ion batteries behave differently under radiation and pressure changes.

  • Off-gassing: Materials in the phone had to be tested to ensure they wouldn't release toxic vapors into the Orion’s closed-loop air system.

The mitigation plan

To pass, the phones were modified for "Space Mode":

  • Permanent airplane mode: All cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth chips are strictly disabled to prevent interference with Orion’s navigation.

  • Physical security: The phones are stored in reinforced suit pockets during launch and secured with Velcro or specialised mounts inside the cabin to prevent them from becoming projectiles.

Feasibility validation

NASA demonstrated that the 'ceramic shield 2' glass on the iPhone 17 Pro Max met durability standards and that the mitigation plans (like the suit-pocket storage used by astronaut Jeremy Hansen) were effective.

Not your typical phone usage

Even though it’s a consumer device, the iPhone isn’t being used in the way you might expect. There’s no cellular connection, no internet, and no Bluetooth. Instead, it functions primarily as a high-quality camera. Some units are even secured with Velcro or tucked into suits, because in microgravity, even a phone can drift away.

Apple stayed out of it

Apple Inc. wasn’t directly involved in getting the device approved. NASA handled the entire certification process independently. Apple has, however, acknowledged that this is the first time an iPhone has been fully qualified for use both in Earth orbit and deep space.

A small shift with big implications

The inclusion of the iPhone 17 Pro Max may seem like a small detail, but it signals a shift: Consumer tech is beginning to earn a place in space missions.

For now, smartphones are there to document, not operate. But as technology evolves, they could play a larger role in how astronauts capture, share, and even experience life beyond Earth.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Earth as seen through the Orion spacecraft’s window, photographed by NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman, commander of Artemis II, on April 2, 2026, after completing the translunar injection burn.

Artemis II crew sends mesmerising earth images

2m read
This screen grab from NASA's feed released on April 3, 2026, shows the four Artemis II crew members (L-R) Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, Artemis II mission specialist, NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Artemis II commander, Christina Koch, Artemis II mission specialist and Victor Glover, Artemis II pilot as they head to orbit the Moon for the first time in more than half a century.

Artemis II astronauts leave Earth orbit after 25 hours

4m read
With Artemis II, humans will for the first time orbit the Moon’s "far side" with their eyes, giving humanity a visceral, real‑time view of regions robotic missions have only mapped from afar.​ It's also the first human mission to fly around the Moon since Apollo, which ended 53 years ago.

How Artemis II astronauts could rewrite Earth’s history

6m read
Artemis 2 crew members, from left, Mission Spc. Jeremy Hansen, of Canada, Mission Spc. Christina Koch, Commander Reid Wiseman, and Pilot Victor Glover pose for a photo after the crew's arrival at the Kennedy Space Centre Friday, March 27, 2026, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

NASA’s return to the Moon begins on April 1

3m read