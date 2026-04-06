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Outlook problems in space? How NASA used remote access to fix Artemis II crew's most relatable tech glitch

Mission Control in Houston had to intervene remotely

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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This screengrab taken from a NASA livestream shows Artemis II mission astronauts (L-R) NASA's pilot Victor Glover, NASA commander Reid Wiseman, Canadian Space Agency's mission specialist Jeremy Hansen and NASA's mission specialist Christina Koch as they attend a "VIP call" with Canadian children from inside the Orion spacecraft while on his way to the Moon on April 4, 2026.
This screengrab taken from a NASA livestream shows Artemis II mission astronauts (L-R) NASA's pilot Victor Glover, NASA commander Reid Wiseman, Canadian Space Agency's mission specialist Jeremy Hansen and NASA's mission specialist Christina Koch as they attend a "VIP call" with Canadian children from inside the Orion spacecraft while on his way to the Moon on April 4, 2026.
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Houston, we have trouble with Outlook.

It turns out that even when you’re hurtling toward the moon at thousands of miles per hour, you still can’t escape Outlook.

The 'oh same' moment

Bluesky user Niki Grayson caught it: A clip of Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman dealing with the kind of tech support nightmare that usually happens in a cubicle, not a spacecraft.

Wiseman’s personal computing device" (that’s NASA lingo for a Microsoft Surface Pro) decided to go rogue. His report to Mission Control: "I also see that I have two Microsoft Outlooks and neither one of those are working."

What a vibe.

Whether you're in the vacuum of space or a Starbucks in Des Moines, having two instances of Outlook open is a universal sign that your day is about to go sideways.

Remote desktop: Lunar edition

Since physical IT support is obviously not an option during a lunar mission, Mission Control in Houston had to intervene remotely. Flight controllers spent approximately one hour accessing Commander Wiseman's Surface Pro from Earth to reload necessary files and resolve the configuration error.

During a subsequent press briefing, Flight Director Judd Frieling noted that such issues are not uncommon, explaining that Outlook often encounters synchronisation challenges when operating on a delayed or indirect network connection, a technical hurdle amplified by the vast distance between the spacecraft and Earth’s communication infrastructure.

What's the space gear?

Despite the temporary email drama, the crew is packing some seriously high-end tech to keep them busy. While waiting for their inboxes to cooperate, the astronauts have a gear list that includes Nikon D5 DSLRs for those moon shots and GoPros to capture every angle for their upcoming Disney and National Geographic documentary.

In a hilariously human touch, the crew was even allowed to bring their personal phones, which eagle-eyed viewers spotted being tucked into spacesuit pockets right before liftoff—because apparently, even on a trip to the Moon, you don't leave home without your podcasts and playlists.

It’s a curious mix of elite NASA hardware and the same gadgets we use every day, which shows that the journey to the lunar surface looks a lot like a very expensive, very fast road trip. So, they could be snapping professional-grade photos of the lunar horizon or just making sure they have their smartphones handy for a quick post-orbit scroll, the Artemis II crew is officially the most well-equipped group of travelers in the solar system.

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