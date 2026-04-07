In a retro throwback to Apollo missions, Artemis II shattered Apollo 13’s distance record. NASA’s Orion capsule reached 252,756 miles (406,771 km) from Earth, 4,101 miles farther than Apollo 13, before performing a U-turn behind the Moon. “It is blowing my mind what you can see with the naked eye from the Moon right now. It is just unbelievable,” radioed Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, challenging this generation to surpass the milestone.