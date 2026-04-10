Artemis II heading back to Earth: What to know

Mission milestones, reentry plans and what’s next for NASA’s Moon program
After looping around the Moon and completing its primary objectives, NASA’s Artemis II mission is now on its return journey to Earth, marking a critical milestone in humanity’s push to send astronauts deeper into space than at any time in the past half-century.
Artemis II is the first crewed mission in the Artemis program and the first time humans have traveled beyond low Earth orbit since the Apollo era.
The Orion spacecraft is expected to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere and land in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego.
Recovery teams from NASA and the US Navy will be on hand to retrieve the crew and capsule after splashdown.
SPLASHDOWN: Artemis II’s splashdown is scheduled for about 8:07 p.m. ET (5:07 pm PDT) on Friday, April 10, 2026 (corresponding to 4:07 AM Gulf Standard Time on April 11).
The four-astronaut crew flew a free-return trajectory around the Moon, meaning the spacecraft used the Moon’s gravity to slingshot back toward Earth without needing a major engine burn to come home.
This path is considered "safer" and more fuel-efficient, providing a natural return route if systems fail.
The mission is designed as a full-systems test before astronauts attempt a lunar landing on Artemis III.
Throughout the flight, the crew evaluated navigation, life-support systems, communications, and the spacecraft’s ability to operate far from Earth for an extended period.
Engineers on the ground closely monitored how the spacecraft performed in deep space radiation, extreme temperature swings, and the communication delays that come with lunar distances.
As Artemis II heads home, one of the most critical phases of the mission lies ahead: re-entry and splashdown.
The spacecraft will re-enter Earth’s atmosphere at speeds approaching 40,000 km/h, generating temperatures hotter than molten lava on its heat shield.
This will be the fastest re-entry ever attempted by a crewed spacecraft, testing whether the shield and structure can withstand the intense forces astronauts will face on future missions.
Mission teams have also been watching how the crew adapts physically and mentally to the deep-space environment.
Unlike missions to the International Space Station, astronauts on Artemis II were far from immediate rescue options, operating with greater autonomy.
Their feedback will shape procedures for future lunar and Mars missions.
After recovery teams retrieve the crew and capsule, post-flight analyses will be made by NASA.
Every component will be examined for wear and performance, providing valuable data for refining the design before Artemis III attempts a historic return of humans to the lunar surface.
Artemis II is more than a trip around the Moon.
It is a proving ground for the systems, people, and procedures that will define the next era of human exploration beyond Earth orbit.