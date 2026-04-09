iPhone Fold delay explained: Why Apple’s Foldable may take longer — and get a new name

As things stand, Apple is said to be racing against time to resolve several glitches
Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone may not arrive as soon as expected, with fresh reports suggesting the tech giant is still working through a series of technical challenges.
According to a recent report from Nikkei Asia, the development process has proven more complicated than initially anticipated. Sources familiar with the project say early-stage production tests have revealed more hurdles than engineers had planned for, meaning additional time will be needed to refine the device and address design issues. These complications are reportedly tied to engineering rather than supply chain constraints.
As things stand, Apple is said to be racing against time to resolve these problems. If progress stalls in the coming weeks, the timeline for mass production could shift significantly, potentially pushing the device’s release as far back as 2027.
That said, the situation remains fluid. Earlier expectations pointed to a September 2026 debut, likely alongside the next-generation Pro iPhones. Some analysts, including Tim Long, have suggested a staggered rollout instead, with the foldable unveiled in the autumn but not shipping until later in the year.
Meanwhile, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg has indicated the project is still on track for a 2026 reveal, as quoted by CNet, highlighting how uncertain and fast-moving the situation remains. Apple itself has not confirmed any details, including whether a foldable iPhone is even in development.
Leaks and speculation continue to fill in the gaps. Dummy models shared online hint at a book-style design that opens into a near-square display, aimed at multitasking and split-screen use. However, some early reactions have been less than enthusiastic, with users questioning its width and even the possible absence of MagSafe, Apple’s magnetic accessory system.
There’s also no consensus on what the device will be called. While “iPhone Fold” has been the most widely used placeholder, other names — including “Ultra”, have surfaced through leaks, suggesting Apple could position the device as a premium addition to its lineup.
Whenever it does arrive, Apple will be entering an already competitive space. Brands like Samsung, Google, OnePlus, Huawei, Honor and Motorola have already established a foothold with their own foldable devices, raising the stakes for Apple to deliver something that feels both polished and distinctive.
For now, though, Apple’s foldable ambitions remain a work in progress, and one of the industry’s most closely watched question marks.