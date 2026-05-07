In a world of outages and AI threats, passwords are no longer enough

What has changed is the environment in which those credentials are being tested. Recent internet outages and service interruptions have shown how quickly access controls can be impacted when systems are under pressure. In these moments, authentication processes may not function as intended, visibility is reduced, and additional verification steps are more likely to be delayed or bypassed. This creates an opening for attackers to exploit weak or compromised credentials, allowing them to gain access more easily and move across systems with less resistance. From there, attacks such as phishing, ransomware, data exfiltration, and misuse of remote access can scale rapidly, often accelerated by AI.