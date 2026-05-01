Your Visa card payments in the UAE are about to get a lot faster and smoother

Dubai: When you use your Visa card in the UAE—whether ordering food, booking a ride, or shopping online—the speed and reliability of that payment is set to improve.

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking at Emirates NBD, said the move will “streamline domestic settlement processes and bolster the nation’s digital payments infrastructure.” Fadi Moukaddem, Visa’s regional head, said the goal is to “facilitate local currency settlements” for domestic transactions.

For retailers and service providers, especially online platforms, faster settlement means quicker access to funds. This improves cash flow and reduces uncertainty in payment cycles, which is critical for e-commerce businesses handling large volumes of transactions daily.

Nothing changes in how you use your Visa card. You can keep tapping, swiping or paying online as usual. But behind the scenes, every time you make a transaction, it is now more likely to be processed locally—making your payments faster, smoother and better suited to the UAE’s growing digital economy.

When you make a Visa card payment, banks need to transfer funds between each other to complete the transaction. Under this new setup, Emirates NBD will handle those fund transfers locally in AED under Visa’s network standards. This removes the need for cross-border processing for domestic transactions.

International processing can involve extra fees and currency conversions. By settling transactions in UAE dirhams, banks can avoid some of these costs. While this does not guarantee immediate fee cuts, it can help limit increases in banking charges over time.

Settling your transactions in UAE will now reduce dependence on global systems that can sometimes slow down payments due to time zones or external disruptions. By keeping transactions within the UAE, payments become more consistent—whether you are paying for groceries, subscriptions or utility bills.

Because transactions are settled locally, payments no longer need to pass through multiple international networks. That can reduce processing time and speed up how quickly your payment is confirmed. For online shopping, this means faster checkouts and fewer delays in order confirmations or payment approvals.

For residents, this is a structural shift in how everyday transactions work. Payments made using Visa cards inside the UAE will increasingly be handled within the country rather than routed abroad, affecting everything from online shopping checkouts to in-store payments.

Visa has appointed Emirates NBD as its National Net Settlement Service (NNSS) agent in the UAE, allowing domestic Visa card transactions to be settled locally in dirhams instead of being processed through international systems.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.