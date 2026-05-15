Emirates NBD secures India approvals for RBL Bank majority stake deal

Regulatory nods pave way for major India–UAE banking investment
Emirates NBD has announced that it has received all required regulatory and governmental approvals, including from the Government of India, for its planned acquisition of a majority controlling stake in RBL Bank Limited.
The bank said the milestone clears the path for the imminent completion of the transaction, which is being described as one of the most significant cross-border investments in India’s financial services sector.
The deal marks a significant expansion of Emirates NBD’s presence in India and strengthens its international footprint in one of the world’s fastest-growing banking markets.
Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Emirates NBD, expressed appreciation for the leadership of both India and the UAE, saying the approvals reflect strong bilateral ties and long-standing economic cooperation.
He said the transaction underscores the strategic relationship between the two countries and aligns with broader UAE–India business and investment collaboration.