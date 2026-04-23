Emirates NBD profit rises as strong income growth offsets geopolitical uncertainty

He added that the lender had been “proactively working to support customers through targeted relief measures, including fee waivers or deferrals, helping businesses navigate through the current environment.”

“The UAE has once again demonstrated exceptional resilience and strategic foresight, with swift actions by the leadership and the Central Bank of the UAE supporting robust liquidity and safeguarding financial stability,” said Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director.

“Emirates NBD entered this period of heightened geopolitical uncertainty from a position of strength, with rock-solid capital, robust liquidity and a well-diversified business model that continues to drive growth and strong financial performance,” said Patrick Sullivan, Group Chief Financial Officer.

It also completed $2.25 billion in syndicated financing during the quarter, reflecting investor confidence in its credit profile. Emirates Islamic contributed Dh1 billion in profit before tax, maintaining its growth trajectory.

Net interest income rose 12% to Dh9.5 billion, while non-funded income surged 42% to Dh4.9 billion, reflecting gains in fees, trading, and product activity. This helped offset the impact of lower interest rates during the period.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.