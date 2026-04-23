GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Banking & Insurance

Emirates NBD profit rises as strong income growth offsets geopolitical uncertainty

Dubai lender reports record revenue and balance sheet expansion in Q1

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Emirates NBD head office in Dubai, UAE
Emirates NBD head office in Dubai, UAE
ANI

Dubai: Emirates NBD reported higher first-quarter earnings, supported by strong lending growth and record non-funded income, as it navigated a period of geopolitical uncertainty.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Total income rose 21% year-on-year to Dh14.4 billion, while profit before tax increased 6% to Dh8.2 billion. Net profit reached Dh6.4 billion, reflecting continued momentum across core business segments.

The bank’s balance sheet expanded beyond Dh1.2 trillion, driven by lending growth of Dh45 billion during the quarter. Total loans rose 7% to Dh703 billion, while deposits increased 6% to Dh830 billion.

Capital and liquidity remained strong, with a common equity tier-1 ratio of 14.2% and liquidity coverage ratio at 141%. Asset quality improved, with the non-performing loan ratio at 2.3%.

Geopolitical tensions

Management highlighted the impact of regional instability on the operating environment.

“Emirates NBD entered this period of heightened geopolitical uncertainty from a position of strength, with rock-solid capital, robust liquidity and a well-diversified business model that continues to drive growth and strong financial performance,” said Patrick Sullivan, Group Chief Financial Officer.

The bank also pointed to broader economic resilience.

“The UAE has once again demonstrated exceptional resilience and strategic foresight, with swift actions by the leadership and the Central Bank of the UAE supporting robust liquidity and safeguarding financial stability,” said Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director.

He added that the lender had been “proactively working to support customers through targeted relief measures, including fee waivers or deferrals, helping businesses navigate through the current environment.”

Income growth

Strong revenue performance was supported by both funded and non-funded income streams.

Net interest income rose 12% to Dh9.5 billion, while non-funded income surged 42% to Dh4.9 billion, reflecting gains in fees, trading, and product activity. This helped offset the impact of lower interest rates during the period.

Operating profit before impairment increased 24% to Dh10.2 billion, supported by disciplined cost management, with the cost-to-income ratio improving to 29.2%.

Chief Executive Shayne Nelson said the bank’s performance was “propelled by strong loan growth and a record non-funded income growth,” with investments in digital capabilities and GenAI supporting expansion.

Regional growth

The bank continued to expand across its regional footprint, supported by strong deposit inflows and customer growth.

It also completed $2.25 billion in syndicated financing during the quarter, reflecting investor confidence in its credit profile. Emirates Islamic contributed Dh1 billion in profit before tax, maintaining its growth trajectory.

Management said the UAE economy remains supported by fiscal strength and domestic demand, allowing it to “withstand the negative impacts and rebound quickly” despite geopolitical pressures.

The results highlight how UAE lenders are sustaining growth through strong domestic fundamentals, even as external risks continue to shape the operating environment.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
Emirates NBDUAE digital bankingUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

FAB profit up, tensions dent client activity late in Q1

FAB profit up, tensions dent client activity late in Q1

54m ago2m read
RAKBANK posts record Q1 profit of Dh1 billion

RAKBANK posts record Q1 profit of Dh1 billion

1m read
Dubai property market extends growth streak.

Dubai property hits Dh176b on strong investor demand

2m read
Emirates NBD head office in Dubai, UAE

Emirates NBD secures $2.25b in long-term financing

2m read