Dubai Islamic Bank posts Dh3.5b Q1 revenue as assets reach Dh420b

Dubai: Dubai Islamic Bank reported operating revenue of Dh3.5 billion for the first quarter of 2026, up 13% year-on-year, as the lender maintained steady growth across core business lines and strengthened its balance sheet.

Dubai Islamic Bank maintained strong liquidity, with a liquidity coverage ratio of 121% and net stable funding ratio of 106%, both above regulatory requirements. The lender also increased provisioning during the quarter, reflecting a cautious approach to risk in the current environment.

“What distinguishes the UAE in times such as these is not only the resilience of its economy, but the clarity of its leadership, the strength of its institutions and the readiness of its policy framework to preserve stability, support growth and maintain confidence across the system,” he said.

“The first quarter of 2026 has once again shown the strength of the UAE’s foundations and the confidence that its economy continues to command, even as regional developments shape a more watchful external environment,” said Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Shaibani, Chairman of Dubai Islamic Bank.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.