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Dubai Islamic Bank posts Dh3.5b Q1 revenue as assets reach Dh420b

Operating profit rises 12% as lender highlights resilience amid shifting GCC environment

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Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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Dubai Islamic Bank posts Dh3.5b Q1 revenue as assets reach Dh420b
Sabeel Ahammed

Dubai: Dubai Islamic Bank reported operating revenue of Dh3.5 billion for the first quarter of 2026, up 13% year-on-year, as the lender maintained steady growth across core business lines and strengthened its balance sheet.

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“The first quarter of 2026 has once again shown the strength of the UAE’s foundations and the confidence that its economy continues to command, even as regional developments shape a more watchful external environment,” said Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Shaibani, Chairman of Dubai Islamic Bank.

“What distinguishes the UAE in times such as these is not only the resilience of its economy, but the clarity of its leadership, the strength of its institutions and the readiness of its policy framework to preserve stability, support growth and maintain confidence across the system,” he said.

Total assets stood at Dh420 billion, while net financing assets and sukuk investments increased 3% year-to-date to Dh364 billion. Customer deposits rose to Dh322 billion, supported by a stable funding base.

 “DIB delivered a strong start to 2026, with operating revenue rising to Dh3.5 billion, up 13% year-on-year, and pre-tax profit reaching Dh2.1 billion,” said Adnan Chilwan, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Islamic Bank.

The bank said performance was supported by diversified income streams, with funded income rising 5% and non-funded income increasing 30% year-on-year.

Dubai Islamic Bank maintained strong liquidity, with a liquidity coverage ratio of 121% and net stable funding ratio of 106%, both above regulatory requirements. The lender also increased provisioning during the quarter, reflecting a cautious approach to risk in the current environment.

The bank continues to invest in digital banking, artificial intelligence and sustainability initiatives as part of its long-term growth strategy.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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