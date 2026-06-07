The report highlighted Dubai’s continued dominance in the luxury retail segment
Dubai: The UAE has cemented its position as one of the world’s leading retail destinations, underpinned by a fast-growing and diversified economy, world-class infrastructure, and an integrated ecosystem that combines mega shopping malls, digital commerce and advanced logistics services.
The continued expansion of some of the country’s largest shopping centres, alongside announcements of new retail developments, the arrival of additional global brands and the rapid growth of e-commerce, are all seen as indicators of the strength of the domestic retail market and the high level of investor confidence it commands.
International reports increasingly point to the UAE as a global benchmark for building flexible and innovative retail ecosystems that place consumer experience at the centre of development strategies, reinforcing the country’s role as a regional and international hub for shopping, business and investment.
A 2025 report by the InterRegional for Strategic AnalysisThe InterRegional for Strategic Analysis (MIR) projected that the UAE retail market would reach $227.1 billion by 2033, supported by a compound annual growth rate of 5.1 per cent.
Meanwhile, research group IMARC estimated the market size at $152.7 billion in 2025 and forecast growth to $237.7 billion by 2034.
According to the UAE’s official news agency, WAM, research firm TechSci said the UAE’s status as a global tourism and shopping destination, coupled with its high-end retail centres and concentration of international brands, continues to support strong retail revenues.
Dubai’s retail market, regarded as one of the largest in the world, is also maintaining its momentum.
A report by real estate consultancy Cushman & Wakefield said the sector is expanding across all segments and enters 2026 with significant depth and dynamism, making it one of the most resilient and diversified retail markets globally.
The report highlighted Dubai’s continued dominance in the luxury retail segment, with Fashion Avenue at Dubai Mall ranked 11th worldwide in terms of retail rents.
According to market research firm Mordor Intelligence, the UAE luxury goods market is estimated at $8.5 billion in 2025 and is expected to rise to $11.86 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 5.7 per cent between 2026 and 2031.
The figures underline the country’s position as a global shopping hub supported by sophisticated tourism infrastructure and a business-friendly environment.
Industry executives and analysts say the UAE retail sector continues to post robust growth and expansion, driven by strong consumer spending, high tourist activity and the country’s ability to attract investment and international brands.
P.C. Musthafa, Chairman and Global Chief Executive Officer of iD Fresh Food, said the UAE has emerged as a leading destination for global retailers because of its unique combination of purchasing power, diverse expatriate communities and a steady flow of tourists from around the world, offering brands access to a broad range of consumer segments.
e added that the country’s advanced retail infrastructure, spanning shopping malls and rapid delivery platforms, creates significant opportunities for brands to scale. The UAE’s openness to innovation and its strategic location between East and West have also helped attract international investment, he said.
Musthafa noted that the UAE retail sector has continued to grow despite global economic challenges, supported by its resilience and strong capacity to adapt and recover.
He added that the integration of digital delivery channels with physical stores has created an ideal environment for business growth and strengthened the UAE’s standing in the modern retail landscape.
Anis Abdul Razak Kalsekar, Co-Owner of Rasasi Group and the creative mind behind some of the region’s most iconic fragrances including Hawas, La Yuqawam, Boruzz, Wisam and Canéza, said the UAE has successfully established itself as a leading commercial centre thanks to its strategic location, economic policies, infrastructure and international customer base, making it a key gateway for regional expansion.
He said the UAE retail sector benefits from exceptional resilience, supported by strong domestic consumption, expatriate communities, tourism flows and a diversified economy. Consumer confidence and sustained spending remain among the sector’s most important growth drivers, he added.
Abdul Razzaq said the country has built an advanced retail ecosystem that combines premium physical destinations with rapid digital transformation.
Shopping malls have evolved into integrated destinations that blend retail, dining and entertainment, while advanced logistics networks, digital payment systems, e-commerce platforms and delivery services have created a seamless omnichannel shopping experience, allowing brands to engage consumers through multiple connected touchpoints.
Zeid Shubailat, Sales Director at Infobip, said the UAE has established itself as a global benchmark for retail innovation through a model that integrates digital commerce and traditional retail within a customer-centric ecosystem.
He noted that the country’s leadership is supported by a clear national vision and by the contribution of non-oil sectors, which account for more than 77 per cent of gross domestic product.
Shubailat added that the UAE economy’s expansion beyond Dh1.4 trillion and annual growth rates exceeding 5 per cent reflect the success of long-term economic diversification strategies.
He said ongoing investment in retail infrastructure and digital capabilities has further strengthened the UAE’s position as a leading retail hub, while the market continues to evolve towards a more integrated model focused on enhancing customer experience through the seamless convergence of digital and traditional channels.