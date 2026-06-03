Dubai simplifies medical visas to boost health tourism

New GDRFA Dubai-DHA partnership streamlines treatment travel for overseas patients
Dubai: Patients travelling to Dubai for medical treatment could soon benefit from a faster and more seamless healthcare journey following a new strategic partnership between the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai) and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).
The two government entities signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday aimed at creating an integrated treatment and recovery experience for international patients, from the moment they apply for a medical visa to post-treatment follow-up care.
The agreement is designed to strengthen links between residency, visa and healthcare services, further enhancing Dubai's position as a leading global destination for health tourism and quality healthcare.
The MoU was signed by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, and Dr. Alawi Sheikh Ali, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, at GDRFA Dubai headquarters.
Under the agreement, both entities will work to simplify medical visa procedures and create a smoother patient journey that begins before visitors arrive in Dubai and continues throughout their treatment and recovery process.
The partnership will also support Dubai's growing health tourism sector by promoting the emirate's healthcare ecosystem internationally through the Dubai Health Experience initiative.
A key component of the agreement is the enhancement of electronic integration between the systems of both organisations, allowing for more efficient coordination of services. The collaboration will also support integration with the health insurance ecosystem and develop mechanisms enabling members of the Dubai Health Experience network to submit medical visa applications more efficiently for patients travelling from outside the UAE.
Officials said the partnership lays the groundwork for future innovations, including the development of a smart medical visa and expanded proactive services designed to improve the patient experience and strengthen Dubai's competitiveness in the global health tourism market.
Al Marri described the agreement as a reflection of Dubai's commitment to integrated government services, saying the focus is increasingly on building connected service ecosystems that place people at the centre of government delivery.
"This partnership stems from Dubai's vision of integration, innovation and creating exceptional experiences. We are working to develop a more flexible and seamless ecosystem that connects residency and healthcare services, contributing to Dubai's global competitiveness in medical tourism," he said.
He added that GDRFA Dubai will continue developing proactive digital solutions in cooperation with government partners to enhance quality of life and strengthen public confidence in government services.
Dr. Alawi Sheikh Ali said health tourism extends beyond medical treatment to encompass the entire patient experience, including accessibility, quality of care and ease of procedures.
"Health tourism is an integrated human experience. This agreement supports Dubai's efforts to strengthen its position as a global destination for healthcare and wellness through an interconnected service model that provides patients with a seamless and integrated journey," he said.
The agreement aligns with broader government objectives to enhance cooperation among public sector entities and deliver interconnected, proactive and people-focused services. It supports the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the UAE's "We the UAE 2031" vision.
The partnership reflects the commitment of both GDRFA Dubai and the Dubai Health Authority to developing innovative government operating models that improve service quality, strengthen institutional integration and support Dubai's ambitions to remain one of the world's leading cities to live, work and visit.