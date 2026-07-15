Dubai grants 66,000 Golden Visas as 5-year tourist visa surges

The figures were unveiled during a media briefing held on Wednesday at GDRFA Dubai headquarters, attended by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, and senior officials. The meeting reviewed the authority’s latest achievements, strategic initiatives and future priorities, while underscoring the media’s crucial role in conveying GDRFA Dubai’s vision, services and development journey to the wider community.

Dubai: Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai) granted 66,000 Golden Visas, issued more than 1.052 million new residency permits, and completed over 5 million entry permit transactions during the first six months of the year, underscoring the emirate’s continued growth and increasing attractiveness as a destination for living, working and investment.

The achievements underscore GDRFA Dubai's ongoing efforts to enhance the entry permits and residency ecosystem, support Dubai's economic and social development, and attract investors, skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, visitors and global talent. They also reflect the authority's ability to adapt to evolving international trends and deliver services that meet the changing needs and aspirations of customers.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, said the achievements recorded during the first half of 2026 highlight the continued evolution of Dubai's entry permits and residency system and its growing contribution to the emirate's competitiveness.

The Visa for Citizens of Specific Countries Residing Abroad service allows eligible applicants to apply digitally through simplified procedures designed to speed up processing, improve accessibility and enhance the overall customer experience. The initiative reflects the UAE’s efforts to strengthen global mobility, support tourism growth and provide more flexible entry options for international visitors. GDRFA Dubai issued 73,551 entry permits for nationals of selected countries residing outside their home countries.

The figures were unveiled during a media briefing at GDRFA Dubai headquarters attended by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, and senior officials. The meeting reviewed the authority's achievements, strategic initiatives and future priorities, while highlighting the media's role in communicating GDRFA Dubai's vision and services to the wider community.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.