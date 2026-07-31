Who qualifies, what you need and how to secure approval before travelling
Dubai: GCC residents who are planning a trip to the UAE can apply for an electronic visa (eVisa) before travelling. The UAE eVisa for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) residents allows eligible expatriates living in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia to enter the UAE without applying through a traditional visa process.
The entry permit must be approved before arriving in the UAE and allows GCC residents to visit the country for up to 30 days. The visa can be extended once for an additional 30 days, subject to approval.
Before applying for an eVisa, travellers should check whether they are eligible for a UAE visa on arrival. The UAE offers visa-on-arrival facilities to citizens of more than 80 countries. Travellers can verify their eligibility through the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) website.
The UAE eVisa service is available to foreign nationals who hold a valid residency permit in one of the GCC countries.
Applicants must meet the following conditions:
Hold a valid GCC residence permit with at least one year validity remaining.
Have a passport or travel document valid for at least six months.
Hold an eligible profession approved for issuing the visa. The profession is reviewed by the relevant UAE authorities during the application process.
Not have any restrictions that prevent entry into the UAE.
The visa is issued only after approval by the relevant authorities.
Applicants need to provide the following documents:
A valid passport or travel document.
A copy of the GCC residence permit or a valid ID showing the applicant’s profession and residency validity - the permit or ID must specify your occupation.
A recent personal photograph with a white background.
Additional documents may be requested depending on the applicant’s circumstances.
GCC residents can apply online through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai website.
Follow these steps:
Visit the GDRFA Dubai smart services website: smart.gdrfad.gov.ae
Register as a new user.
Select the GCC resident entry permit service.
Complete the application form with your personal and travel details.
Upload the required documents.
Pay the visa fees.
Once approved, the electronic visa will be sent to the applicant’s registered email address.
Travellers must receive visa approval before travelling to the UAE.
If you plan to visit emirates other than Dubai, such as Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain, or Ras Al Khaimah, you must submit your application via the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) online platform. - smartservices.icp.gov.ae
How much does a UAE eVisa for GCC residents cost?
The GCC residents’ entry permit costs:
Dh250
Five per cent VAT
Additional service fees may apply depending on the application channel used.
The GCC resident entry permit:
Is valid for 30 days from the date of issue.
Allows the holder to stay in the UAE for 30 days from the date of entry.
Can be extended once for an additional 30 days.
GCC residents can also apply for a UAE visit visa through an authorised travel agency. The agency can assist with the application process and arrange visa sponsorship, depending on the type of visa being applied for.