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These Indian, Filipino tourists can get UAE visa on arrival

The application can be completed through GDRFA Dubai’s digital channels

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Dubai International Airport
Dubai International Airport
James Martinez/Gulf News

Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has clarified the conditions for a visa-on-arrival service available to eligible foreign residents living outside their home countries.

Under the service, eligible travellers can obtain a visa on arrival for either 14 or 60 days, subject to meeting the required conditions. The 14-day visa can be extended once for an additional similar period, while the 60-day visa cannot be extended.

Indian, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Thai, Filipino, Kenyan and South African nationals, as well as their accompanying family members, can benefit from the programme, provided they hold an ordinary passport and meet the eligibility requirements.

GDRFA Dubai said applicants must submit a recent colour photograph with a white background, a passport valid for at least six months, and a valid residence permit issued by one of the approved countries.

GDRFA Dubai has said that eligible residence permits for its visa-on-arrival service must be issued by the US, UK, an EU member state, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Korea or Singapore.

The application can be completed through GDRFA Dubai’s digital channels by logging into the smart services system, selecting the service and submitting the required details and making the payment. Once approved, the visa will be sent to the applicant’s registered email address.

The fee is Dh172.50 for a 14-day visa on arrival and Dh422.50 for a 60-day visa on arrival.

GDRFA Dubai said the service is designed to streamline entry procedures for eligible travellers while ensuring compliance with UAE residency and immigration rules. Applications are processed within 48 hours through the authority’s official digital platforms.

The service is available 24/7 through the website and smart application, with applications completed within 48 hours.

Strong demand

GDRFA said the initiative supports the UAE's efforts to enhance travel convenience, attract more visitors and support tourism growth.

The service has already seen strong uptake, with 73,551 visas issued during the first half of 2026, highlighting growing demand from eligible expatriates living abroad.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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