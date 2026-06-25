Under the new decision, nationals of the Republic of Indonesia, the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, the Kingdom of Thailand, the Republic of the Philippines, the Republic of Kenya, and the Republic of South Africa holding ordinary passports, along with their accompanying family members, are eligible to obtain a 14-day or 60-day visa on arrival, provided they hold a valid residence permit issued by the United States, a European Union member state, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Singapore, Japan, the brotherly Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, or Canada. The initiative reflects the UAE's flexible entry and residency framework and its commitment to facilitating travel while providing visitors with a seamless travel experience.

The Authority noted that the 14-day visa may be extended once while the holder is in the UAE, whereas the 60-day visa is issued for a single stay and is not extendable. Upon the expiry of either visa, holders are required to depart the country. An overstay fine of Dh50 per day will apply to those who remain beyond the permitted period.

The ICP explained that eligibility for the new visa-on-arrival scheme requires applicants and their accompanying family members to be nationals of one of the six eligible countries and to hold a valid residence permit issued by the United States, a European Union member state, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Singapore, Japan, the brotherly Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, or Canada. The Authority further clarified that the visa is available for either 14 days or 60 days, depending on the type of visa issued.

In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that expanding eligibility for the visa-on-arrival program reflects the UAE's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with friendly countries and fostering closer economic, cultural and people-to-people ties. The initiative also creates greater opportunities for nationals of these countries to experience the UAE's unique cultural landscape, world-class tourism offerings, dynamic economy, attractive business environment, and globally recognized infrastructure. The Ministry further emphasized that it will continue to work in close coordination with the relevant national authorities to facilitate the movement of travelers, streamline consular procedures, and reinforce the UAE's position as a leading global destination for business, investment, entrepreneurship, and exceptional talent.

With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.