Roommates allowed in Dubai, but only under strict shared housing permits
Dubai: Sharing an apartment with a roommate is a common way for young professionals in Dubai to save on housing costs. It's allowed, but it is closely regulated to protect tenant safety.
Subletting and shared-housing fall under Dubai Law No. (4) of 2026, which regulates shared housing across the emirate and sets out clearer distinctions between a normal tenancy, subletting, and a legitimate shared housing arrangement.
Dubai has not banned apartment sharing. Informal subletting and overcrowded bed-space arrangements are now regulated through a system of permits, occupancy standards and enforcement measures.
Under Dubai's tenancy regulations, a tenant is not permitted to sublease a property, or allow a third party to use it, without obtaining the landlord's written consent. The only exception is where the original tenancy contract explicitly permits subletting.
Example: Imagine you rent a one-bedroom apartment and decide to rent out the bedroom to another person in exchange for rent. This arrangement counts as subletting, and it requires written approval from your landlord. If you go ahead without that approval, your landlord may be entitled to take action against you for breaching the terms of your tenancy agreement.
This depends entirely on how the arrangement is structured.
Generally allowed:
A tenant living together with family members
A tenant with approved occupants who have been registered through the correct official channels
A legitimate shared housing arrangement that complies fully with Dubai's regulations
Not allowed:
Renting out individual beds or rooms informally
Creating partitioned rooms without the necessary approval
Overcrowding an apartment beyond the permitted occupancy standards
Advertising illegal bed-space arrangements
Dubai Law No. (4) of 2026 introduced a comprehensive framework for regulating shared housing across the emirate. It applies to three main groups:
Property owners who offer units for shared housing
Licensed operators who manage shared accommodation
Tenants who live in units designated specifically for shared housing
Permits are now mandatory - A residential unit can no longer be allocated for shared housing purposes without first obtaining the required approval or permit.
Subleasing rooms is far more tightly controlled - The law restricts tenants from informally subletting parts of a unit. Instead, shared housing must operate strictly under approved conditions, rather than through private, informal room-rental arrangements.
Fines for non-compliance can be severe - Penalties for violations range from a few hundred dirhams up to Dh500,000, with higher fines applied for repeat offences.
Under the new law, no property may be used for shared housing without an official permit. These permits are issued by Dubai Municipality, in accordance with rules set by the Dubai Land Department and other relevant authorities.
To qualify for a permit, a unit must meet a number of requirements, including:
Compliance with recognised building standards
Adherence to maximum occupancy limits
Provision of adequate space per resident
Availability of appropriate shared facilities
Permits are typically valid for one year, although property owners have the option to apply for a two-year permit instead. Anyone wishing to renew a permit must submit their renewal application at least 30 days before the existing permit expires.
The law is equally clear on who is permitted to rent out shared accommodation. Only the property owner or an authorised establishment may lease a shared housing unit, tenants themselves are not permitted to sublease or rent out any part of the unit to others.
Leasing arrangements can take one of three forms:
Direct leasing - the owner rents the unit directly to residents
Managed leasing - a licensed establishment manages and leases the unit on behalf of the owner
Sub-leasing via a company - a company leases the property from the owner and then subleases it to tenants
Regardless of which leasing structure is used, all shared housing units must meet strict technical and safety standards. These cover:
Health requirements
Fire safety
Sanitation
Security
Electrical systems
The law also introduces specific rules around how shared housing units can be advertised and promoted, aiming to curb the informal advertising of illegal bed-space arrangements that has been common in parts of Dubai's rental market.
Dubai's updated rules don't stop people from sharing accommodation but they do insist that it happens properly, through permitted units, authorised leasing structures, and compliance with occupancy and safety standards. Tenants considering subletting or sharing their apartment should always check their tenancy contract and seek written landlord approval where required, while property owners looking to offer shared housing should ensure they have the correct permit in place before doing so.