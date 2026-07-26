Europe wildfires: France and Spain evacuate 300,000 as blazes intensify

Raging blazes sweep towns as Europe battles another wave of destruction
Powerful wildfires that have generated fire whirlwinds were scorching parts of France on Saturday, while Spain continued battling major blazes as more than 300,000 people across the two countries were evacuated. Authorities warned of a "difficult night" ahead.
Earlier in the day, officials in both countries had suggested some fires were beginning to ease. However, by evening they ordered fresh evacuations after the blaze in France's Gironde region, home to Bordeaux, regained strength.
The fire had created "its own winds — complete with whirlwinds", making it "erratic and unmanageable", firefighter Captain Nicolas Braz said.
"It is set to be another difficult night," he added.
In Spain, authorities also ordered new evacuations near Toledo, southwest of Madrid, as conditions deteriorated.
"Today we are rather more pessimistic than we were yesterday," Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told reporters.
"The weather conditions have not helped at all," he said, warning that strong wind gusts were expected to push the fire south.
"The night is not going to be very positive for us. The situation is complex."
Firefighters, stretched after days of battling the blazes around the clock, have yet to contain the infernos, which killed two French firefighters near Bordeaux earlier this week.
A separate wildfire near the eastern Spanish city of Valencia killed one person on Saturday before firefighters brought it under control.
France initially evacuated 197,000 people from areas around Bordeaux in one of the country's largest peacetime evacuations. While about 3,000 residents were later allowed to return, another 55,000 people were ordered to leave on Saturday evening, pushing the total number evacuated in Gironde to more than 200,000.
In Spain, around 60,000 people had already been evacuated from villages west of Madrid earlier in the day.
Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the priority remained "to save lives".
Later on Saturday, authorities ordered evacuations in at least eight municipalities near Toledo, although the number of people affected was not immediately known.
In the town of Brunete, west of Madrid, Mayor Mar Nicolas described the situation as devastating.
"Every year there are fires, but this one has been tremendous," she said. "It is a catastrophe."
The fires in France and Spain have spread rapidly because of tinderbox conditions created by successive heatwaves that have affected both countries since May.
Scientists say climate change is increasing droughts and making extreme weather events more frequent and severe. Europe remains the world's fastest-warming continent.
Both countries have received assistance from the European Union, including firefighting aircraft from other member states.
France has deployed 1,500 soldiers and 1,700 security personnel to support firefighting efforts near Bordeaux. On Saturday, an A400M military transport aircraft joined smaller water-bombing planes already tackling the flames.
French Interior Minister Sébastien Lecornu said 1,400 firefighters were battling the blazes, with additional crews arriving from Paris.
Emergency shelters were set up in schools and sports halls across southwestern France to accommodate displaced residents and tourists.
Irish tourist Nuala Kelly, 75, said she had never witnessed anything like it.
"Never, never, never... and I've travelled all over the world," she told AFP from Bordeaux's exhibition centre, where thousands of evacuees were being housed.
French resident Olivier Stewart, 38, who fled the village of Mérignac with his wife and children, said his children were the most anxious.
"They think the fire is going to burn down the house, but we're coping," he said.
The final stage of the Tour de France on Sunday has been shortened after France's interior ministry said police officers assigned to race security would instead be redeployed to assist with the wildfire emergency.
Satellite images from Spain's Aemet weather agency showed smoke plumes from the French and Spanish wildfires beginning to merge in the atmosphere.
French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said fires across the country had burned nearly 98,000 hectares (242,000 acres) — a historic record.
In southwestern France alone, flames have destroyed more than 32,000 hectares — roughly three times the size of Paris — and at least 100 buildings, authorities said.
French President Emmanuel Macron vowed the country "will rebuild".
In Spain, wildfires west of Madrid have burned up to 25,000 hectares, according to the interior ministry.
Two of the country's three major wildfires have merged into a single blaze, raising fears it could combine with another fire to create a massive inferno just kilometres from the Spanish capital.