Dubai’s new shared housing law: A complete guide for residents and owners

One year to comply: What Dubai property owners must do under new housing rules
Dubai: Dubai has introduced a new law regulating shared housing, setting out clearer rules for property owners, tenants and companies that lease or manage bed spaces and shared apartments across the emirate.
Law No. (4) of 2026, establishes a framework governing how shared housing units are leased, managed and occupied. The regulation aims to ensure safer living conditions, prevent overcrowding and formalise a type of accommodation widely used by residents seeking more affordable housing options.
Here is a breakdown of what the law covers and how it could affect residents living in shared accommodation, as well as property owners and operators who rent out such units.
The new rules apply to several groups involved in shared housing:
Property owners who allocate their units for shared accommodation
Tenants living in units designated for shared housing
Companies or establishments licensed to lease and manage properties on behalf of owners
Firms that lease properties from owners and sublease them to residents
The law applies across Dubai, including private development zones and free zones.
However, collective labour accommodation, housing specifically designated for workers is not covered under this law.
The regulation is designed to bring structure to Dubai’s shared housing sector.
Authorities say the law aims to:
Ensure safe and healthy living conditions for residents
Prevent overcrowding and informal housing arrangements
Address building and land use violations
Promote fair rental practices
Support the stability of Dubai’s real estate market
By introducing permits and clearer rules, the government hopes to regulate bed spaces and shared apartments more effectively.
Two authorities will play key roles in implementing the new rules: Dubai Municipality and Dubai Land Department (DLD).
Dubai Municipality
Dubai Municipality will be responsible for regulating shared housing across the emirate. Its responsibilities include:
Setting policies and strategic plans for shared housing
Defining maximum occupancy limits and space per resident
Establishing requirements for shared facilities
Determining which areas of Dubai can allow shared housing
These decisions will be based on factors such as urban planning, infrastructure, population density and the character of neighbourhoods.
The municipality will also operate a unified digital platform where permits are issued and records maintained.
Dubai Land Department (DLD)
Dubai Land Department will manage the electronic registry for shared housing units and connect it to the municipality’s digital platform.
The department will also:
Define the data that must be recorded in the registry
Set the information required in lease and management contracts
Provide standard contract templates for landlords and operators
Monitor compliance by companies managing shared housing
Contracts will need to include details such as the landlord’s information, the number of residents, unit details and the space allocated to occupants.
The department will also introduce and update a rent indicator for shared housing units, based on their specifications.
Under the new law, no property can be used for shared housing without an official permit.
Permits will be issued by Dubai Municipality according to rules set by the Director General, in coordination with Dubai Land Department and other relevant authorities.
To obtain a permit, a unit must meet several requirements, including:
Compliance with building standards
Maximum occupancy limits
Adequate space per resident
Availability of shared facilities
Permits will normally be valid for one year, although property owners may request a two-year permit.
Renewal applications must be submitted at least 30 days before the permit expires.
The law also restricts who can rent out shared accommodation.
According to the regulation, only the property owner or an authorised establishment can lease a shared housing unit.
Tenants cannot sublease or rent out part of the unit to others.
Leasing arrangements may take place in three ways:
The owner rents the unit directly to residents
A licensed establishment manages and leases the unit on behalf of the owner
A company leases the property from the owner and subleases it to tenants
All units must meet technical and safety standards, including requirements related to health, fire safety, sanitation, security and electrical systems.
The law also introduces rules on advertising and promoting shared housing units.
The law sets out significant penalties for those who fail to comply.
Fines for violations range from Dh500 to Dh500,000.
If the same violation is repeated within one year, the fine may be doubled, up to a maximum of Dh1 million.
Authorities may also take additional actions, including:
Suspending the activity for up to six months
Cancelling the permit
Revoking the commercial licence
Disconnecting public services until the issue is resolved
Evicting residents from units that do not meet permit requirements
Disputes related to shared housing will be handled by the Dubai Rental Disputes Center, which has exclusive jurisdiction over cases linked to the law.
The regulation will come into force 180 days after its publication in the Official Gazette.
Property owners and companies already operating shared housing units will be given one year to comply with the new requirements.
The Director General of Dubai Municipality may grant a one-time extension if additional time is needed. Once the law takes effect, any conflicting provisions in other legislation will be cancelled.
