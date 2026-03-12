GOLD/FOREX
Dubai’s new shared housing law: A complete guide for residents and owners

One year to comply: What Dubai property owners must do under new housing rules

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
4 MIN READ
Shutterstock

Dubai: Dubai has introduced a new law regulating shared housing, setting out clearer rules for property owners, tenants and companies that lease or manage bed spaces and shared apartments across the emirate.

Law No. (4) of 2026, establishes a framework governing how shared housing units are leased, managed and occupied. The regulation aims to ensure safer living conditions, prevent overcrowding and formalise a type of accommodation widely used by residents seeking more affordable housing options.

Here is a breakdown of what the law covers and how it could affect residents living in shared accommodation, as well as property owners and operators who rent out such units.

Who does the law apply to?

The new rules apply to several groups involved in shared housing:

  • Property owners who allocate their units for shared accommodation

  • Tenants living in units designated for shared housing

  • Companies or establishments licensed to lease and manage properties on behalf of owners

  • Firms that lease properties from owners and sublease them to residents

The law applies across Dubai, including private development zones and free zones.

However, collective labour accommodation, housing specifically designated for workers is not covered under this law.

Why was the law introduced?

The regulation is designed to bring structure to Dubai’s shared housing sector.

Authorities say the law aims to:

  • Ensure safe and healthy living conditions for residents

  • Prevent overcrowding and informal housing arrangements

  • Address building and land use violations

  • Promote fair rental practices

  • Support the stability of Dubai’s real estate market

By introducing permits and clearer rules, the government hopes to regulate bed spaces and shared apartments more effectively.

Who will oversee shared housing?

Two authorities will play key roles in implementing the new rules: Dubai Municipality and Dubai Land Department (DLD).

Dubai Municipality

Dubai Municipality will be responsible for regulating shared housing across the emirate. Its responsibilities include:

  • Setting policies and strategic plans for shared housing

  • Defining maximum occupancy limits and space per resident

  • Establishing requirements for shared facilities

  • Determining which areas of Dubai can allow shared housing

These decisions will be based on factors such as urban planning, infrastructure, population density and the character of neighbourhoods.

The municipality will also operate a unified digital platform where permits are issued and records maintained.

Dubai Land Department (DLD)

Dubai Land Department will manage the electronic registry for shared housing units and connect it to the municipality’s digital platform.

The department will also:

  • Define the data that must be recorded in the registry

  • Set the information required in lease and management contracts

  • Provide standard contract templates for landlords and operators

  • Monitor compliance by companies managing shared housing

Contracts will need to include details such as the landlord’s information, the number of residents, unit details and the space allocated to occupants.

The department will also introduce and update a rent indicator for shared housing units, based on their specifications.

What permits are required?

Under the new law, no property can be used for shared housing without an official permit.

Permits will be issued by Dubai Municipality according to rules set by the Director General, in coordination with Dubai Land Department and other relevant authorities.

To obtain a permit, a unit must meet several requirements, including:

  • Compliance with building standards

  • Maximum occupancy limits

  • Adequate space per resident

  • Availability of shared facilities

Permits will normally be valid for one year, although property owners may request a two-year permit.

Renewal applications must be submitted at least 30 days before the permit expires.

Who can lease shared housing units?

The law also restricts who can rent out shared accommodation.

According to the regulation, only the property owner or an authorised establishment can lease a shared housing unit.

Tenants cannot sublease or rent out part of the unit to others.

Leasing arrangements may take place in three ways:

  1. The owner rents the unit directly to residents

  2. A licensed establishment manages and leases the unit on behalf of the owner

  3. A company leases the property from the owner and subleases it to tenants

All units must meet technical and safety standards, including requirements related to health, fire safety, sanitation, security and electrical systems.

The law also introduces rules on advertising and promoting shared housing units.

What are the penalties for violations?

The law sets out significant penalties for those who fail to comply.

Fines for violations range from Dh500 to Dh500,000.

If the same violation is repeated within one year, the fine may be doubled, up to a maximum of Dh1 million.

Authorities may also take additional actions, including:

  • Suspending the activity for up to six months

  • Cancelling the permit

  • Revoking the commercial licence

  • Disconnecting public services until the issue is resolved

  • Evicting residents from units that do not meet permit requirements

Disputes related to shared housing will be handled by the Dubai Rental Disputes Center, which has exclusive jurisdiction over cases linked to the law.

When will the law take effect?

The regulation will come into force 180 days after its publication in the Official Gazette.

Property owners and companies already operating shared housing units will be given one year to comply with the new requirements.

The Director General of Dubai Municipality may grant a one-time extension if additional time is needed. Once the law takes effect, any conflicting provisions in other legislation will be cancelled.

