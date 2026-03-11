Companies licensed to lease and manage real estate on behalf of owners are also covered. This includes firms that rent units from owners and sublease them to residents.

The legislation applies to private development zones and free zones. It also covers property owners who allocate units for shared housing and tenants living in those units.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Law No. (4) of 2026 in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai. The law governs how shared housing is managed and occupied across the emirate.

Contracts must include information such as landlord details, the number of residents, unit specifications, and space allocated per resident. Standard contract templates will be available on the department’s website.

Permits will be issued by Dubai Municipality based on rules set by its Director General in coordination with the Dubai Land Department and other authorities.

The Director General of Dubai Municipality may grant a one-time extension if needed. The law will come into force 180 days after its publication in the Official Gazette.

Dubai Rental Disputes Center will handle all disputes related to the law. The centre will resolve cases involving the rights and obligations of owners, tenants, and management companies according to its established procedures.

Violations of the law can result in fines ranging from Dh500 to Dh500,000. Repeat violations within one year can lead to doubled fines, up to Dh1 million.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.