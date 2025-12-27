Move aimed at strengthening health and safety standards
Dubai: Dubai Municipality has outlined a set of eight requirements governing workers’ accommodation buildings in the emirate, as part of an updated technical manual aimed at strengthening health and safety standards.
The guidelines, recently released under the Technical Guidelines for Labor Accommodation Compliance, are designed to clarify the conditions and controls that must be met to ensure adherence to existing regulations and legislation related to public health and safety.
They also seek to raise awareness among accommodation operators of health and safety risks, promote preventive measures and corrective action, and ensure that labour housing provides a safe and healthy living environment.
According to Al Bayan newspaper, the guidelines apply to all permanent labour accommodation facilities located within Dubai’s geographical boundaries.
It outlines a set of general building requirements, beginning with the obligation for all facilities to be fully licensed by the relevant authorities.
The use of asbestos or any materials deemed harmful to public health or the environment is strictly prohibited.
The guidelines further specify standards for flooring, which must be made of non-permeable, non-slip materials that are easy to clean and wash, resistant to wear and unaffected by industrial cleaning agents. Floors must also be free of cracks and holes and finished with a smooth, safe surface to reduce the risk of injury.
Dubai Municipality said that all technical and architectural requirements applicable to residential buildings extend to labor accommodation rooms.
These include standards for natural and artificial lighting, ventilation, thermal insulation, electrical installations, health and environmental conditions, as well as minimum space and ceiling height requirements.
The manual also requires accommodation facilities to display a clear identification sign on the building’s façade, proportionate to its size, showing the name of the entity or company responsible for the premises.
Regular maintenance of all facilities must be carried out at appropriate intervals to safeguard workers’ health and safety.
In addition, labour accommodation must provide central services that are suitable for the number of occupants and the building’s capacity.
Any change in the approved use of facilities is prohibited without prior authorisation from the competent authorities. Dedicated spaces for food preparation and service, including kitchens and dining areas, must be available at all times.
The municipality stressed that full compliance with the Dubai Building Code, as well as any additional manuals or requirements issued by licensing authorities, is mandatory. All residential rooms, kitchens, dining halls and service areas must also be equipped with appropriate air-conditioning and ventilation systems.
Dubai Municipality said the measures are intended to reduce accidents and injuries, improve physical and mental wellbeing among workers, and contribute to higher productivity, while ensuring that labour accommodation across the emirate meets consistent and enforceable safety standards.
