The Maritime Standard announces launch of AITECH 2026 in Dubai

The event gathers leaders from shipping, ports, tech and investment
Dubai: The Maritime Standard has announced the launch of TMS AITECH 2026, its dedicated Artificial Intelligence and Technology Conference, which will be held on 14 April 2026 at Taj Exotica Resort, Dubai.
TMS AITECH 2026 will explore how artificial intelligence, digitalisation, and advanced technologies are transforming global transport and trade, with a special focus on the maritime and logistics sectors. The conference will highlight the integration of automation, sustainability, and resilience in operational decision-making, where intelligence enhances both efficiency and environmental responsibility.
From autonomous vessels and smart port operations to green shipping corridors and AI-powered emissions monitoring, the event will showcase innovative solutions that are redefining competitiveness, safety, and sustainability across the transport value chain.
The event will bring together senior representatives from ship owning companies, port authorities, logistics organisations, technology providers, regulatory bodies, and investment groups. Through keynote presentations and expert panel discussions, the programme will provide practical insight into how digital transformation is being implemented across fleets, ports, supply chains, and multimodal transport networks.
Trevor Pereira, Managing Director of The Maritime Standard, said that TMS AITECH 2026 has been designed to provide a focused platform for industry leaders to exchange knowledge and share real-world experiences. He noted that artificial intelligence and advanced technologies are no longer future concepts but are already shaping operational models and competitive strategies across the maritime and transport sectors.
The conference will address key themes including the operationalisation of AI at scale, cybersecurity and data governance, predictive maintenance, smart port development, digital twins, automation, and the role of technology in supporting decarbonisation and regulatory compliance. Speakers will include senior executives, technology specialists, and policymakers with direct experience in deploying AI and digital solutions in complex operational environments.
TMS AITECH forms part of The Maritime Standard’s 2026 international events calendar, which also includes the TMS Global Awards to be held in London on 7 July 2026. Together, these events aim to support knowledge sharing, innovation, and collaboration across the global maritime and transport community.
Registration details and further information about the conference programme are available at https://tmsaitechconference.com/